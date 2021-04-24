A Saturday full of festivities was capped off with a pair of Lancer baseball victories over Dordt at Riverside Field at Bob Teresinski Stadium.
Dylan Nicholson was honored before the opener Saturday with the inaugural Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship. Lang’s family threw out the first pitch prior to game one. Nicholson made the start for game one, pitching six innings and picking up the victory for the Lancers.
“That was super special,” Nicholson said. “Coach has been talking about it for the past year, just how special of a person Jarud was, so it’s really cool to get to be that first recipient and get that honor.”
Lancer head coach Andy Bernatow said the moment left him somewhat speechless.
“Jarud, he’s as good of friend as anyone could ask for,” Bernatow said. “His passion for the game, the program and as a coach the passion he had for the players. It’s fitting that Dylan received this award, and I knew Dylan would have himself prepared.”
Mount Marty took game one 5-3 and game two 10-7 to win three of four on the weekend.
The Lancers and Defenders traded runs through the first four and a half innings of the opening game, with neither side building more than a one run lead. Mount Marty took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fourth 3-2.
The Defenders answered in the top of the fifth with a solo home run by Chase Edwards. In the bottom half of the inning, the senior first baseman Colin Muth answered with a two-run blast to right-center to give the Lancers a 5-3 lead.
Neither side mustered up another run, and senior Jared Bell came in to get the save for the Lancers in the seventh inning. Nicholson recorded nine strikeouts over his six innings in the win.
“I thought I played well,” Nicholson said. “It really helped with the defense behind me. I had my off-speed (pitches) working and that really helped me get ahead and put guys away, but my defense helped me out a ton.”
Between games, KYNT broadcaster Scott Kooistra was honored as he plans to retire following the season, and called his last game in Yankton for Mount Marty Saturday.
The Lancers jumped on top of game two in the first inning with a solo home run by Josh Roemen. Dordt’s offense came alive in the third inning, putting up four runs on the Lancer starter Clayton Chipchase.
Mount Marty responded in the bottom of the inning, recording four runs on one hit, two errors and a walk. The Lancers added four more in the fourth inning. Cole Anderson hit a solo home run, then with two outs, Jet Weber drove in Alex Lagrutta and Roemen brought in Weber on a two-run home run.
What was a 4-1 Defender lead after two and a half innings, became a 9-4 Lancer lead after four. Mount Marty held one the rest of the way, with Alec Martin hitting his third home run of the year in the sixth. The Lancer held on for the 10-7 win.
“And one thing we’ve been starting to see evolving is our bullpen,” Bernatow said. “Whne you look at the victories we had, them pitching six innings, and giving up one or two earned runs, that’s definitely a good sign.”
Mount Marty wins three of four games over the weekend against Dordt. The Lancers are in a close battle with three other teams for third in the GPAC standings. Mount Marty, Jamestown and Briar Cliff are within one game of each other in the standings.
“I think we just need to take care of ourselves,” Bernatow said. “That’s what we can control. We’re able to get three in one weeekend I think we just got to keep knocking down wins and see where the chips fall.”
Mount Marty is on the road for two games against Northwestern April 30 and May 1 against Dakota Wesleyan to finish the conference season.
