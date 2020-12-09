SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia used double-digit runs to start each half to claim an 82-71 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday in Seward, Nebraska.
Concordia opened the game with a 12-0 run, then started the second half with a 13-0 spurt. MMU closed the gap to within five points in the first half and 11 points in the second half, but could get no closer.
Justin Wiersema scored a game-high 25 points to lead Concordia (9-2, 6-1 GPAC). Ryan Holt posted 15 points and nine rebounds. Gage Smith had a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Crofton, Nebraska, grad Grant Wragge scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting. Sam Scarpelli had seven assists in the victory.
For MMU (6-5, 3-3 GPAC), Elijah Pappas led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Allen Wilson posted 19 points and four assists. Jailen Billings and Marcus Edwards each had nine points off the bench. Kade Stearns added eight points for the Lancers.
Edwards’ nine points came on a perfect shooting night, going 2-for-2 from the field, including making a three-pointer, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
MMU hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (6-5)
Allen Wilson 8-13 1-2 19, Elijah Pappas 7-16 3-4 20, Kade Stearns 3-5 0-0 8, Jonah Larson 1-2 0-0 3, Keegan Savary 0-1 0-0 0, Jailen Billings 3-14 3-4 9, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Marcus Edwards 2-2 4-4 9, Saba Gvedashvili 0-4 0-0 0, Luke Ronsiek 1-4 0-0 3. TOTALS: 25-61 11-14 71.
CONCORDIA (9-2)
Sam Scarpelli 1-8 2-2 5, Carter Kent 1-7 2-2 5, Justin Wiersema 9-14 3-4 25, Gage Smith 4-8 4-4 13, Ryan Holt 5-9 3-4 15, Jackson Hirschfeld 0-3 0-0 0, Grant Wragge 4-4 1-2 9, A.J. Watson 2-8 0-0 5, Klay Uher 2-3 0-0 5, Thomas Young 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-64 15-18 82.
At the half: CU 40-29. Three-Pointers: CU 11-34 (Wiersema 4-7, Holt 2-6, Scarpelli 1-5, Kent 1-5, Smith 1-3, Watson 1-5, Uher 1-1, Hirschfeld 0-2), MMU 10-33 (Pappas 3-8, Wilson 2-6, Stearns 2-4, Larson 1-2, Edwards 1-1, Ronsiek 1-3, Savary 0-1, Billings 0-6, Gvedashvili 0-2). Rebounds: CU 47 (Smith 13), MMU 26 (Pappas 6). Assists: CU 21 (Scarpelli 7), MMU 11 (Wilson 4, Pappas 4). Personal Fouls: CU 15, MMU 15. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: CU 15, MMU 9. Blocked Shots: MMU 4 (Wilson 2, Larson 2), CU 3 (Kent 2). Steals: MMU 9 (Pappas 5), CU 4 (Holt 2).
