SIOUX FALLS — After anchoring the Gazelles to a third place finish in the medley relay — in a clocking of 4:08.09 that ranked under the state meet record and as one of the top times in Yankton history — Sydnee Serck was both exhausted and excited.

“We knew there was tough competition in the 800 leg. I tried to fend them off,” she said. Serck had the lead for much of her leg thanks to a strong 400-meter finish from teammate Shae Rumsey. “I left it all out there today.”

