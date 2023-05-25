SIOUX FALLS — After anchoring the Gazelles to a third place finish in the medley relay — in a clocking of 4:08.09 that ranked under the state meet record and as one of the top times in Yankton history — Sydnee Serck was both exhausted and excited.
“We knew there was tough competition in the 800 leg. I tried to fend them off,” she said. Serck had the lead for much of her leg thanks to a strong 400-meter finish from teammate Shae Rumsey. “I left it all out there today.”
Rumsey plotted the strategy for her in the medley as she watched the 200-meter runners — Alivia Dimmer and Burkley Olson — navigate the opening lap.
“I could feel the wind would be pushing me down the backstretch,” she said. “I wanted to attack that first 200. I wanted to get Sydnee in good position.”
Not only did the clocking rank under the meet mark, it ranks eighth all-time in South Dakota track and field history, according to Yankton head coach Geoff Gross.
“It’s very exciting that they were able to pull that off,” he said.
The medley finish was one of two third place finish by the Gazelles in the relays, the other coming in the 3200 relay earlier in the day. Yankton clocked a 9:36.22 in that event, also anchored by Serck and included an impressive opening leg by Rumsey.
“We had her at 2:14, and the other girls ran solid as well,” Gross said. “They’ve improved every time they’ve gone out this year.”
That Rumsey opening split helped inspire Serck on the anchor leg.
“Shae pulled out an insane split,” she said. “We wanted to keep that going the rest of the day.”
Both Rumsey and Serck hope the momentum from Thursday’s showing carries over the rest of the weekend. Rumsey will begin her title defense in the 400, Serck will try for a top finish in the 800 and both will likely be on the 1600 relay as they try to advance to Saturday’s final.
“The 800 has got me excited,” Serck said. “There were a lot of competitors there today (in the medley). They may have got me this time, but hopefully tomorrow I can prove to myself that I can get them.”
Also scoring for the Gazelles on Thursday was Tierney Faulk, who finished fifth in the long jump with a mark of 17-2 1/2.
“Tierney had a solid day in the long jump,” Gross said. “I know she was hoping to place a little higher.”
Yankton’s three girls’ hurdlers all missed the finals of the 100 hurdles. Keira Christ (16.07) was 11th, Faulk (16.20) tied for 14th and Dimmer (16.24) was 16th.
In other Class AA girls’ events on Thursday, Olson was 18th in the long jump (15-0 3/4) and the foursome of Iyana Becker, Izzy Thiesse, September Rauch and Charleigh Madsen finished 14th in the 400 relay (52.61).
Spearfish scored 30.5 points on the opening day to hold a half-point lead over O’Gorman (30). Sioux Falls Lincoln (21), Brandon Valley (18) and Yankton (16) round out the top five.
Austin Gobel got relaxed, then got big, for the Yankton Bucks to start the boys’ meet.
Gobel hit a jump of 22-1 1/4 on his first attempt, giving the junior a runner-up finish in the event.
“I stretched more than I usually do. Then I let my mind loose. I didn’t think about it,” he said of his strong long jump start. “It turned out well for me.”
Gross called the 22-foot mark a “magic number.”
“It’s like the 50-second quarter (400),” he said. “Once you reach that mark, now you start to build off it.”
Gobel followed that up by finishing third in his heat and fifth overall in the 100-meter dash prelims. He enters the finals with a clocking of 10.78.
Gobel will compete in the 200-meter dash prelims and the 1600-meter relay prelims today (Friday). Saturday will begin with the 100-meter finals.
“Anything can happen on Saturday,” Gross said. “Austin has proven that he’s able.”
Cody Oswald also had a strong showing in prelims, winning his heat and posting the fourth-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (15.05).
“He won it in pretty convincing fashion, just like he did at ESD,” Gross said, referring to Oswald’s title in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet two weeks ago. “If he gets a clean start, I’d put Cody against anybody. He’ll have a big day (Friday) as well.”
Yankton’s other points Thursday came through relays, fourth in the 3200 relay (8:13.70) and seventh in the medley (3:39.01). Carson Conway, Oliver Dooley, Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer ran the 3200 relay, while Evan Serck, Gavin Swanson, Rugby Ryken and Schoenfelder ran the medley.
“In the (3200), we were looking to finish higher, but we got beat,” Gross said. “In the medley, we had the top seed but we ran our personnel differently in a way that suited the team better. That’s the way it is.”
Also for Yankton:
— The foursome of Evan Serck, Oswald, Swanson and Ryken were 11th in the 400 relay (44.27).
— Cale Haselhorst was 12th in the 110 hurdles (16.29).
— Lance Dannenbring was 15th in the javelin (142-8).
O’Gorman led the team standings after the opening day with 22 points, just ahead of Brandon Valley (18) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (17). The Bucks (15) are in fourth.
Competition continues at 9 a.m. today. The meet runs through Sunday.
