The Yankton Fury Lancers scored 31 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Crofton in youth softball action on Monday.
Yankton ripped 11 hits in a 16-4 victory in the opener.
Tyan Beste went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBI for Yankton. Claire Taggart also went 3-for-3, scoring three times. Kennedy Muth had two hits and two runs scored. Izzy Gurney doubled, Olivia Rye and Jazlin Romero each had a hit, and Jordyn Kudera scored three times in the victory.
Taggart struck out four of the five batters she faced for the win.
Kudera and Beste each had two hits as Yankton claimed the nightcap 15-3.
Jazlin Romero doubled for Yankton. Taggart, Gurney, Aubrey Stotz, Rye, Jaila Romero and Muth each had a hit in the victory.
Jazlin Romero struck out four in her inning of work. Kudera struck out five in two innings.
S.D. Renegades 4-13, Fury Gazelles 2-5
The South Dakota Renegades earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Gazelles in girls’ softball action on Monday.
The Renegades edged Yankton 4-2 in the opener.
Isabelle Sheldon and Reese Garry each doubled for Yankton. Ava Girard, Olivia Puck, Daylee Hughes, Emma Gobel and Kennedy Gednalske each had a hit.
Hughes took the loss, striking out three.
The Renegades completed the sweep with a 13-5 decision in the nightcap.
Girard doubled for Yankton. Elyse Larson, Hughes, Gednalske and Hannah Crisman each had a hit, with Hughes driving in two runs.
Girard took the loss.
The Fury Gazelles face Norfolk, Nebraska today (Tuesday).
Sioux Falls Tourn.
Optimal Impact 6, Fury Black 2
SIOUX FALLS — Optimal Impact scored in five of six innings to claim a 6-2 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland, Jenaya Cleveland, Emma Herrboldt and Payton Moser each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out two.
BV Outlaws 11, Fury Red 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Brandon Valley Outlaws took control after the first three innings, claiming an 11-2 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Sunday.
Elle Feser, Payton, Hannah Sailer and Tori Vellek each had a hit for Yankton, with Vellek driving in two runs.
Regan Garry took the loss, striking out four.
TSC Hurricanes 6, Fury Hornets 2
SIOUX FALLS — The TSC Hurricanes scored four runs in the second and held on for a 6-2 victory over the Yankton Fury Hornets on Sunday.
Madison Girard doubled for Yankton. Taylor Hamburg, Tori Hansen, Aubrie Lloyd and McKenna Eide each had a hit.
Hansen took the loss, with Girard striking out four in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Fury Black 13, Venom 0
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Black used a pair of big innings to pound Venom 13-0 on Sunday.
Camryn Koletzky had two hits and four RBI, and Chandler Cleveland had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Emma Herrboldt and Payton Moser each had a hit and two RBI. Shaelynn Puckett, Jenaya Cleveland, Megan Tramp and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out seven in the three-inning contest.
Fury Red 17, TSC Vortex 1
SIOUX FALLS — A 15-run first inning helped Yankton Fury Red to roll to a 17-1 rout of the TSC Vortex on Sunday.
Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, and Annika Gordon went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Izzy Wintz also went 3-for-3. Brooklyn Townsend doubled and singled, driving in two. Regan Garry also doubled. Paige Hatch had a hit and two RBI. Hannah Sailer posted a hit and three runs scored. Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the victory.
Three different pitchers each threw an inning for Yankton, with Gordon striking out three batters in her inning of work.
Rebels 4, Parkston 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Rebels scored three runs in the fourth and held on for a 4-2 victory over Parkston on Sunday.
Baylee Schoenfelder doubled for Parkston. Lindsey Roth, Jo Boettcher and Emilea Cimpl each had a hit in the effort.
Kiauna Hargens took the loss, striking out one.
Saturday
Brookings Outlaws 13, Fury Red 6
The Brookings Outlaws jumped ahead early on the way to a 13-6 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Saturday.
Tori Vellek doubled and singled, and Olivia Girard had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser also doubled. Annika Gordon had a hit and two RBI, and Paige Hatch added a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fusion Synergy 8, Fury Black 0
Fusion Synergy built an early lead on the way to an 8-0 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Saturday night.
Camryn Koletzky and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Red 3, S.F. Fusion Synergy 3
Yankton Fury Red and Sioux Falls Fusion Synergy played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday.
Regan Garry homered for Yankton. Tori Vellek and Izzy Wintz each doubled. Elle Feser and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit.
Greta Mueller had two hits and Brianna Herndon tripled for Sioux Falls.
Payton Seefeldt and Regan Garry pitched for Yankton. Karley Lurz pitched for Sioux Falls, striking out five.
Fury Black 5, Brookings Outlaws 1
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Black built an early lead on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Brookings Outlaws on Saturday.
Shaelynn Puckett had two hits for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Chandler Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit.
Cleveland picked up the win, striking out four.
Fury Hornets 4, TSC Wildfire 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Hornets played the TSC Wildfire to a 4-4 draw.
Madison Girard doubled and singled, and Tori Hansen had two hits for Yankton.
Girard pitched for Yankton, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Fury Red 4, Fury Black 0
SIOUX FALLS — Fury Red blanked Fury Black 4-0 in an all-Yankton battle on Saturday.
Paige Hatch went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Payton Seefeldt had two hits for Fury Red. Tori Vellek, Gracie Brockberg, Regan Garry, Izzy Wintz and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the win.
Chandler Cleveland, Jenaya Cleveland, Payton Moser and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit for Fury Black.
Garry picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, also striking out six.
Fury Hornets 5, Brookings Outlaws 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Hornets jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 5-1 victory over Brookings Outlaws on Saturday.
Tori Hansen, Mia Donner and Taylor Hamburg each doubled for Yankton, with Hansen driving in two runs. Madison Girard and Hailey Schulte each had a hit in the victory.
Hansen picked up the win, scattering five hits.
Parkston 15, Diamonds Elite 3
SIOUX FALLS — Parkston pounded out 15 runs in two innings in a 15-3 rout of Diamonds Elite on Saturday.
Baylee Schoenfelder went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI for Parkston. Tiah Holzbauer doubled and singled, driving in five. Jo Boettcher and Sadie Lindeman each had two hits. C.C. Neugebauer tripled. Bella SShreeve, Lindsey Roth and Erica Thompson each had a hit in the victory.
Keile Wood had a double and two RBI for Diamond Elite. Kylie Weber added a hit.
Holzbauer struck out three over two innings of work for the win. Amy Dosch took the loss.
Mitchell Adrenaline 1, Parkston 0
SIOUX FALLS — Claire Hegg’s RBI single in the second was enough to lift Mitchell Adrenaline poast Parkston 1-0 on Saturday.
Ally Barlean doubled for Mtichell. Ruby Uithoven added a hit.
C.C. Neugebauer and Erica Thompson each had a hit for Parkston.
Keirstyn Krcil went the distance in the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest. Kiauna Hargens took the loss, striking out two.
Rebels 11, Parkston 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Rebels scored six runs in the first and held on for an 11-3 victory over Parkston on Saturday.
Bella Shreeve doubled and singled for Parkston. C.C. Neugebauer tripled. Erica Thompson, Jo Boettcher, Baylee Schoenfelder, Sadie Lindeman and Kiauna Hargens each had a hit.
Tiah Holzbauer took the loss.
Friday
Hartford Sparks Blue 12, Fury Hornets 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Hartford Sparks Blue squad jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 12-2 victory over Yankton Fury Hornets on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Madison Girard and Elizabeth Harty scored for Yankton, which was held without a hit.
Girard took the loss, striking out six.
