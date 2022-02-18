30TH HANSEN-HAAS TOURN.
Feb. 18-19 at Summit Center
NOTE: Games with “:30” in the time are on Friday. Other games are on Saturday.
THIRD GRADE BOYS
POOL A: MAG/JN ENT 46, Yankton 2nd 8; Mitchell Swish vs. Yankton 2nd, 9 a.m., Court F; MAG/JN ENT vs. Mitchell Swish, noon, Court F
POOL B: Yankton 3rd 26, DV Panthers 10; Yankton 3rd vs. Hinton Blackhawks, 9 a.m., Court E; Hinton Blackhawks vs. DV Panthers, 10 a.m., Court D
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B First, 5 p.m., Court D; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 4 p.m., Court D; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 3 p.m., Court D
THIRD GRADE GIRLS
FRIDAY: Irene-Wakonda 14, Yankton 3rd 9; Irene-Wakonda 16, Yankton 2nd 7
SATURDAY: Yankton 2nd vs. Yankton 3rd, 8 a.m., Court E
4TH GRADE BOYS
FRIDAY: Yankton Bucks 29, Crofton 3rd/4th 12; Wildcats 34, Yankton Lightning 33; NLA Heat 42, Yankton Bucks 20
SATURDAY: Game 4 — Crofton 3rd/4th vs. Yankton Lightning, 11 a.m., Court D; Game 5 — Wildcats vs. NLA Heat, 1 p.m., Court E; Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Yankton Bucks, 1 p.m., Court F; Game 7 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m., Court F; Game 9 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5 p.m., Court F; CHAMPIONSHIP — Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m., Court F
FOURTH GRADE GIRLS
POOL A: Avon Lady Pirates 9, Crofton 2; Moxie vs. Crofton, 8 a.m., Court D; Moxie vs. Avon Lady Pirates, 10 a.m., Court E
POOL B: Ponca 38, Vermillion Tanagers 8; Ponca 26, Yankton Gazelles 10; Vermillion Tanagers vs. Yankton Gazelles, 10 a.m., Court F
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Ponca, 1 p.m., Court C; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 2 p.m., Court E; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 2 p.m., Court F
FIFTH GRADE BOYS
FRIDAY: Yankton 30, Crofton 23
SATURDAY: Scotland Highlanders vs. Jaguars, 3 p.m., Court E; Crofton vs. Jaguars, 4 p.m., Court F; Yankton vs. Scotland Highlanders, 5 p.m., Court E; Yankton vs. Jaguars, 6 p.m., Court A; Crofton vs. Scotland Highlanders, 6 p.m., Court D
FIFTH GRADE GIRLS
FRIDAY: Centerville Tornadoes 26, Yankton Storm 20; Crofton Lady Warriors 18, Tiger Power 10; Centerville Tornadoes 34, Corsica-Stickney Jaguars 20; Yankton Storm 29, Tiger Power 18
SATURDAY: Game 5 – Crofton Lady Warriors vs. Centerville Tornadoes, 9 a.m., Court A; Game 6 – Yankton Storm vs. Corsica-Stickney Jaguars, 9 a.m., Court D; Game 7 – Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 11 a.m., Court F; Game 9 – Tiger Power vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m., Court E; CHAMPIONSHIP – Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m., Court A
SIXTH GRADE BOYS
POOL A: Yankton Thunder 38, Crofton 13; S.C. Westside Connection vs. Crofton, 8 a.m., Court A; Yankton Thunder vs. S.C. Westside Connection, 10 a.m., Court A
POOL B: Freeman 40, Yankton Ballerz 32; Harrisburg Squad vs. Freeman, 8 a.m., Court B; Harrisburg Squad vs. Yankton Ballerz, 10 a.m., Court C
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B First, noon, Court B; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, noon, Court D; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, noon, Court E
SIXTH GRADE GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Vermillion Tanagers 47, Yankton Gazelles 25; Bloomfield 23, Avon Lady Pirates 10; Crofton Lady Warriors vs. Pierre Govs, 8 a.m., Court F; Platte-Geddes Panthers vs. Ponca, 9 a.m., Court C
SEMIFINALS: Bloomfield vs. Crofton/Pierre winner, 11 a.m., Court A; Platte-Geddes/Ponca winner vs. Vermillion Tanagers, 11 a.m., Court B; CONSOLATION: Avon Lady Pirates vs. Crofton/Pierre loser, 11 a.m., Court C; Platte-Geddes/Ponca loser vs. Yankton Gazelles, 11 a.m., Court D
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m., Court C; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m., Court A; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2 p.m., Court D; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 4 p.m., Court E
SEVENTH GRADE BOYS
FRIDAY: Yankton Spikes 52, Westside Connection 25; Crofton 25, Yankton Bucks 15
SATURDAY: Yankton Spikes vs. Yankton Bucks, 8 a.m., Court C; Westside Connection vs. Yankton Bucks, 1 p.m., Court B; Westside Connection vs. Crofton, 3 p.m., Court C; Yankton Spikes vs. Crofton, 5 p.m., Court C
7TH-8TH GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Gayville-Volin Raiders 47, Yankton Gazelles 7th 37; MCM Fighting Cougars 7th 20, NV Cougars 19; MCM 8th vs. Yankton Gazelles 8th, 9 a.m., Court B; Centerville Tornadoes vs. Watertown Arrows, 10 a.m., Court B
SEMIFINALS: Gayville-Volin Raiders 28, MCM Fighting Cougars 7th 27; MCM 8th/Gazelles 8th winner vs. Centerville/Watertown winner, noon, Court C; CONSOLATION: Yankton Gazelles 7th 33, NV Cougars 24; MCM 8th/Gazelles 8th loser vs. Centerville/Watertown loser, noon, Court A
CHAMPIONSHIP: Gayville-Volin Raiders vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Court B; THIRD: MCM Fighting Cougars 7th vs. TBD, 5 p.m., Court A; FIFTH: Yankton Gazelles 7th vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Court C; SEVENTH: NV Cougars vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Court A
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRIDAY: Yankton Bucks 38, Yankton Lakers 27
SATURDAY: Viborg-Hurley Cougars vs. Yankton Lakers, 2 p.m., Court B; Yankton Bucks vs. KPRV, 3 p.m., Court B; Viborg-Hurley Cougars vs. KPRV, 4 p.m., Court A; Viborg-Hurley Cougars vs. Yankton Bucks, 5 p.m., Court B; Yankton Lakers vs. KPRV, 6 p.m., Court B
