SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the second straight season, Mount Marty’s Elizabeth Watchorn and Gabby Ruth were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for the sport of volleyball. Watchorn was selected to the honorable mention list for a third straight season.
Watchorn recorded 288 kills and 325 digs on the season, becoming the first player in Lancer history to finish her career with over 1,000 in each category. She ended her 4-year tenure at MMU with 1,048 kills and 1,115 digs.
The Ponca, Nebraska, native also posted 22 ace serves and 24 blocks (2 solo) on the season.
Ruth, a sophomore from Norfolk, Nebraska, finished with 282 kills, 165 digs, 19 digs and 18 ace serves on the season.
MMU went 5-21 on the season, including 0-16 in GPAC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.