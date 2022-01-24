ARMOUR — Karly VanDerWerff scored a game-high 20 points to lead Platte-Geddes past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 38-34 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Baleigh Nachtigal added nine points in the victory.
Megan Reiner posted 15 points and four steals for Tripp-Delmont-Armour. Mia Reiner had five rebounds for the Nighthawks.
Both teams are on the road today: Platte-Geddes (6-5) at Parkston and TDA (4-6) at Centerville.
TDA won the JV game 29-24.
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-5) 14 8 12 4 — 38
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (4-6) 6 6 11 11 — 34
