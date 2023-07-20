Dugout
Buy Now

Players in the Yankton dugout chat while Brandon Valley meets on the mound during the first game of the legion doubleheader against Brandon Valley in Riverside Park at the Bob Terenshinski Stadium earlier this season.

 P&D File Photo

Yankton Legion Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence is excited for his players to experience a home State Legion Class A Baseball Tournament next week.

“It’s not every day you get to host the state legion tournament,” Lawrence said. “It’s a big deal. You’re excited and nervous all at the same time. It makes for a fun experience.”

The city of Yankton is preparing to host the S.D. State Class A Legion Baseball Tournament next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.