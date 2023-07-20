Yankton Legion Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence is excited for his players to experience a home State Legion Class A Baseball Tournament next week.
“It’s not every day you get to host the state legion tournament,” Lawrence said. “It’s a big deal. You’re excited and nervous all at the same time. It makes for a fun experience.”
As preparations for the South Dakota State Legion Class A Baseball Tournament near their end, Yankton Baseball Association President Jason Nelson likes the spot the association is in with preparing to host the tournament.
He credited the support of the community as a top reason for feeling confident heading into the tournament, which starts Tuesday (July 25) and runs through Saturday, July 29.
“We’ve had good support with our community,” Nelson said.
“Community members in general are volunteering their time during this tournament and know how important it is for our town to be hosting this. That’s been good. It’s come together here this last week.”
Lawrence praised the job of Nelson and the board with certain logistics such as where teams may practice.
“Our board has done a really good job of getting the field and the specifics ready prior with the opening ceremonies and hitting times,” Lawrence said.
“Our community is lucky to have our board to be able to put together everything that has to be put into a state tournament when you’re hosting.”
Opening ceremonies for the tournament will take place at Riverside Field Monday at 5 p.m.
“(The players) will line up throughout the field and we’ll go ahead and have a local Legion representative come in and say a welcome,” Nelson said.
Nelson wants the experience to be “neat” for the players. After the opening ceremonies, the players will go to dinner at Yankton High School, with Mount Marty athletic director Andy Bernatow speaking to the teams.
“He knows about baseball, coaching and leadership, so it’s a perfect person to be able to stand in front of a group of people and talk about all those things because he excels at every single one of them,” Lawrence said.
As far as the on-field play, Lawrence praised the aesthetic Riverside Field presents for a state baseball tournament.
“If you look at pictures of what (the field) was 20 years ago to what it is now, it's mind-blowing that it used to look like it did or that it looks like it does now just by all the work that was put in,” he said. “It's cool that we get to show it off and show off our community with how much we like our sports.”
Lawrence added the field will have new bases and aspects that will make the stadium “pop.”
Both Nelson and Lawrence expressed confidence in the condition of the field with warmer temperatures expected next week.
“It will be warm out there, but luckily everyone’s only playing one game a day,” Lawrence said. Everything should be fine there.”
Fans that may not be able to make it to the ballpark will be able to watch a two-camera production by KYNT. The second camera will be in center field.
“They just showed us a glimpse of what it looked like and it was pretty impressive,” Nelson said. “We're excited about that. We'll have a two-camera system, so you have a view from the hitter and have an overview on the field too.”
In just a few days, the eyes of sports fans across the state will be in Yankton as the tournament gets underway.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
The city of Yankton is preparing to host the S.D. State Class A Legion Baseball Tournament next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.