SIOUX FALLS — Valley City State used a 21-10 edge in the second quarter to take control for a 75-64 victory over Mount Marty in the NAIA Pentagon Classic women’s basketball event, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Adriana Torres posted 17 points and seven rebounds, and Hailey Roberts had 16 points for Valley City State (2-1). Emma Nielsen added 15 points for the Vikings.
Alexsis Kemp scored 12 points off the bench, going 4-for-7 from three-point range, for Mount Marty. Kayla Jacobson and Aubrey Twedt each had 10 points. Macy Kemp had nine points and eight rebounds off the bench. Bailey Kortan had eight points and Eve Millar added five assists for the Lancers (0-3).
Mount Marty begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Nov. 13 at Doane.
MOUNT MARTY (0-3)
Kayla Jacobson 4-9 0-0 10, Bailey Kortan 2-11 4-6 8, Eve Millar 2-8 1-2 5, Carlie Wetzel 1-3 0-0 2, Callie Otkin 0-5 0-0 0, Alexis Kemp 4-10 0-0 12, Aubrey Twedt 3-4 2-4 10, Macy Kempf 4-4 1-2 9, Tayte Kohn 2-2 0-0 6, Kiara Berndt 0-1 2-2 2, Camryn Krogman 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-58 10-16 64.
VALLEY CITY STATE (2-1)
Adriana Torres 6-14 2-2 17, Hailey Roberts 4-11 5-6 16, Emma Nielsen 5-7 2-3 15, Taryn Dieterle 3-7 3-4 9, Allie Critchley 1-5 1-2 3, Ashlyn Diemert 0-4 6-8 6, Allie Negen 1-3 2-5 4, Katie Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Baili Heap 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 22-54 21-30 75.
MOUNT MARTY 15 10 15 24 — 64
VALLEY CITY STATE 16 21 21 17 — 75
Three-Pointers: VCS 10-24 (Roberts 3-7, Torres 3-7, Nielsen 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Critchley 0-1, Diemert 0-2), MMU 10-26 (Kemp 4-7, Jacobson 2-6, Twedt 2-2, Kohn 2-2, Kortan 0-3, Millar 0-1, Wetzel 0-2, Otkin 0-3). Rebounds: VCS 41 (Torres 7), MMU 34 (Kempf 8). Blocked Shots: VCS 2 (Roberts 2), MMU 2. Steals: VCS 6 (Roberts 2, Critchley 2), MMU 5. Assists: VCS 16 (Roberts 5), MMU 15 (Millar 5). Personal Fouls: MMU 26, VCS 16. Fouled Out: Twedt, Roberts. Turnovers: MMU 17, VCS 16.
Presentation 53, MMU 50
SIOUX FALLS — Presentation outscored Mount Marty 17-13 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 53-50 victory over the Lancers on the opening day of the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Kat Kriener scored 12 points off the bench to lead Presentation (1-4). Jordan Kulczyk scored 10 points and Emma Ogitchida grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Carlie Wetzel and Kayla Jacobson each scored 10 points for Mount Marty. Eve Millar had eight points. Bailey Kortan added seven assists.
PRESENTATION (1-4)
Jordan Kulczyk 4-11 1-3 10, Nek Newell 2-5 1-2 6, Brittiney Seymour 2-10 2-2 6, Emma Ogitchida 2-11 1-2 5, Isabel Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kat Kriener 3-7 4-4 12, Al Morones 4-7 0-0 9, D’Asia Washington 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 19-55 10-15 53.
MOUNT MARTY (0-2)
Carlie Wetzel 4-6 0-0 10, Kayla Jacobson 2-7 4-4 10, Eve Millar 3-7 0-0 8, Callie Otkin 1-7 0-0 3, Bailey Kortan 1-8 0-0 3, Alexsis Kemp 2-2 0-2 6, Aubrey Twedt 3-4 0-0 6, Camryn Krogman 1-1 1-2 3, Megan Hirsch 0-0 1-2 1, Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Kempf 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-44 6-10 50.
PRESENTATION 9 13 14 17 — 53
MOUNT MARTY 11 13 13 13 — 50
Three-Pointers: MMU 10-26 (Wetzel 2-3, Jacobson 2-5, Millar 2-3, Kemp 2-2, Otkin 1-7, Kortan 1-4, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-1), PC 5-15 (Kriener 2-4, Kulczyk 1-4, Newell 1-2, Morones 1-3, Ogitchida 0-2). Rebounds: PC 36 (Kulczyk 7), MMU 29 (Wetzel 6). Blocked Shots: MMU 2, PC 2. Steals: PC 8 (Kulczyk 3), MMU 7 (Otkin 3). Assists: MMU 15 (Kortan 7), PC 11 (Seymour 3, Kriener 3). Personal Fouls: MMU 20, PC 17. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 24, PC 20.
