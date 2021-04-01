SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty athletes garnered three victories and one school record at the first outdoor track and field meet of the 2021 season, the Dordt Invitational on Thursday.
On the women’s side, Stephanie Faulhaber won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.46. Teammate Ashinee George was fourth in 16.01.
Elianna Clark set a Lancer record in the 100-meter dash, placing third in 12.41 seconds.
Also for the Lancer women, Gracie Rippen finished second in the pole vault (10-0 1/4), Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl placed third in the 400 hurdles (1:09.23), Kiana Payer finished fourth in the triple jump (32-8 1/2), Jessica Niles tied for fifth in the high jump (4-10 3/4) and Leighton Mlady placed seventh in the discus (120-4 1/2). The foursome of Tayler Carlson, Kiah Trainor, Joanie Schultz and Kelsey Folchert placed second in the 3200 relay (11:29.69).
The Mount Marty men scored a pair of victories in the sprints. Paul Paul won the 400-meter dash in 48.49 and placed second in the 100 (10.65). Marcus Jnoffin won the 200 (22.19) and placed third in the 100 (10.67). Also in the sprints, Dewayne Robinson was third in the 400 (49.43).
Jesse Van Hemert took home top-four finishes in both hurdle events, placing second in the 400 hurdles (57.48) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.70). Teammate Isaac Hegdahl was eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.85).
The Lancers took home two top-eight finishes in the steeplechase: Lukas Blankman (11:29.58) in sixth and Brayden Effle (12:04.63) in eighth. Also for the Lancers, Payton Burtzlaff was third in the javelin (162-6 3/4) and Seth Wiebelhaus was eighth in the high jump (5-9). The foursome of Mason Schlunsen, Steven Thompson, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Caden Ideker was second in the 3200 relay (8:32.93).
Next up for Mount Marty is the South Dakota Challenge, April 9-10 in Vermillion. The meet is hosted by the University of South Dakota.
