SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln captured a 25-15, 25-7, 27-25 victory over Yankton in a Class AA volleyball battle Tuesday night at Lincoln High School.
The Gazelles (1-5) were led by senior Sawyer Martz who finished with nine kills, 30 digs and one ace serve, as well as junior Chloe McDermott who had nine kills and one ace.
Also for Yankton, junior Jillian Schulte had three blocks and nine set assists, while junior Britta Pietila had three blocks and senior Nykki Husman added one ace.
In sub-varsity action, Lincoln defeated Yankton 25-20, 28-26. The Gazelles got 18 set assists and two ace serves from Camille McDermott, as well as 15 digs from Tatum Hohenthaner and five kills from Camryn Koletzky.
Lincoln also won the sophomore match, 25-20, 25-13. For Yankton, Allie Taggart had 11 set assists and Lina Bauer had two ace serves.
In the freshman ‘A’ match, Lincoln won 20-25, 25-15, 15-7. For Yankton, Julie Cox tallied 11 kills, while Emma Eichacker and Emma Herrboldt each had six digs. In the freshman ‘B’ match, Lincoln came away with a 25-12, 25-16 victory. Yankton got 15 kills from Chaise Drotzmann, and three digs apiece from Tasha Duke and Abby Saylor.
Yankton will host Harrisburg on Thursday night.
Other Matches
Crofton 3, Hartington-Newcastle 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Crofton Lady Warriors rebounded from an 0-2 hole to capture an 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Kaley Einrem had 18 kills, 13 assists and 15 digs to lead Crofton in its season opener. Alexis Folkers had nine kills and 24 assists. Ella Wragge also had nine kills. Allie Dahl had five blocks (one solo) and 10 digs, Brittany Tramp had six ace serves and Jayden Jordan had 20 digs in the victory.
For Hartington-Newcastle (0-4), Erin Folkers finished with 15 kills, while Kayden Jueden added 12 kills, two ace serves and 24 digs. Alivia Morten tallied 30 set assists and Olivia Grutsch added 18 digs to the defense.
Both teams will compete in a Wynot tournament on Thursday.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (0-4) 25 25 20 21 12
CROFTON (1-0) 18 17 25 25 15
Lennox 3, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — The Lennox Orioles spoiled a milestone night for Vermillion’s Shandie Ludwig, topping the Tanagers 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13, in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Ludwig recorded her 1,000th career dig in the fourth set, finishing the night with 38 digs.
Also for Vermillion, Eva Knutson had 12 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Kara Klemme posted 11 kills, 10 digs and five ace serves. Claire Doty posted 31 assists, 16 digs and three ace serves. Sydney Stockwell added nine kills, 19 digs and three ace serves.
Lennox, 1-1, travels to Tri-Valley on Thursday. Vermillion, 1-2, hosts South Sioux City, Nebraska, on Thursday.
LENNOX (1-1) 22 26 22 25 15
VERMILLION (1-2) 25 24 25 22 13
Bon Homme 3, AC-DC 1
LAKE ANDES — Jenae Alberts posted 11 kills and 10 digs to lead Bon Homme past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-21, 25-15, 27-25, 25-12, in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hannah Cuka posted six kills, and Jenna Duffek had 12 assists and nine digs for Bon Homme. Olivia Bures had 14 digs, three blocks and eight ace serves. McKenzie Carson had three blocks and five ace serves, and Jaden Kortan had eight assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Mackenzie Muckey led AC-DC with 11 kills, 15 digs and three ace serves. Allison Muckey posted 13 assists. Lexie VanderPol had seven kills and three blocks, and Baylee Johnson added nine digs for the Thunder.
Both teams return to action on Thursday. Bon Homme (2-1) travels to Mount Vernon to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton, while AC-DC hosts Avon in Lake Andes.
AC-DC won the JV match 25-13, 23-25, 15-13.
BON HOMME (2-1) 25 25 25 25
AC-DC (0-1) 21 15 27 12
Alcester-Hudson 3, Scotland 1
SCOTLAND — Roni Rhead had a big night with 14 kills, six blocks, five digs and three ace serves as Alcester-Hudson defeated Scotland 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Scotland.
Also for Alcester-Hudson, Elly Doering added five blocks, Abby Walth had three ace serves and Alyssa Keiser paced the defense with 15 digs.
In the loss for Scotland, Kennedy Bietz had 14 kills and 22 digs, Delanie VanDriel had eight kills and eight digs, Grace Fryda tallied five kills and 26 digs, and Rylee Conrad recorded 29 set assists.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 25 18 25 25
SCOTLAND 19 25 13 19
Parker 3, Sioux Valley 1
PARKER — Brooke Berens finished with 13 kills and six blocks, and Shelby Lang added 11 kills for Parker in a 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17 victory over Sioux Valley on Tuesday night in Parker.
Also for Parker (3-0), Morgen Carlson had eight kills, Cierra Mohr tallied 42 set assists, Breana Jensen had 30 digs and Grace DeWald added two ace serves.
For Sioux Valley (1-2), Reagan Johnson and Rylan Willis each recorded 12 kills, Haydyn Hauge had 27 set assists and Kasey Pistalka had 20 digs.
Parker plays McCook Central-Montrose on Thursday in Montrose.
SIOUX VALLEY (1-2) 14 25 25 17
PARKER (3-0) 25 27 23 25
Gayville-Volin 3, Canistota 0
GAYVILLE — Kayla VanOsdel’s 14 kills and 15 digs helped Gayville-Volin sweep Canistota 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 in volleyball action Tuesday night in Gayville.
Sarah Olson added seven kills and three blocks for the Raiders (2-0), while Molly Larson had 25 digs and Keeley Larson contributed 26 set assists. Ayla Dimmer added 15 digs.
Canistota (1-1) got five kills and 14 digs from Kayla Papendick, three kills and 17 digs from Kenzy Krinke, and 23 digs from Lexi Tieszen.
Gayville-Volin visits Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
CANISTOTA (1-1) 10 12 19
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-0) 25 25 25
Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
FREEMAN — Rijjy Peterson and Odalite Pankratz each recorded eight kills as Freeman swept Irene-Wakonda 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 in volleyball action Tuesday in Freeman.
Peterson also finished with two blocks, five digs and five ace serves, while Mesa Mehlhaf had four kills and Kate Miller had three blocks. Cara Maske keyed the offense with 13 set assists and Pankratz led the defense with seven digs.
For Irene-Wakonda, Nora O’Malley and Emma Orr both had six kills, while Willa Freeman had 20 digs, Emma McDonald posted 16 digs and McKenna Mork had 11 set assists.
On Thursday, Freeman visits Howard and Irene-Wakonda visits Canton.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-3) 13 20 20
FREEMAN (2-0) 25 25 25
TDA 3, Menno 0
TRIPP — Gracey Schatz finished with 13 kills and Faith Werkmeister added 10 of her own to help Tripp-Delmont-Armour sweep Menno 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 on Tuesday night in Tripp.
Hannah Stremick added six kills and 15 set assists for TDA (1-2), while Emma Fink had 13 digs, and Bailey Spaans posted 15 set assists and 12 digs.
In the loss for Menno (1-1), Kylie Harriman tallied seven kills, four set assists and 10 digs, while Jesse Munkvold had 24 digs and Kaylie Schempp had eight digs.
Menno plays Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday in Marion and TDA visits Avon next Tuesday.
MENNO (1-1) 21 20 15
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (1-2) 25 25 25
Dakota Valley 3, Tri-Valley 0
COLTON — Sophie Tuttle’s 11 kills and six blocks helped Dakota Valley sweep Tri-Valley 26-24, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday night in Colton.
Rachel Rosenquist added 11 kills and 14 digs for Dakota Valley (2-0), while Logan Miller notched 30 set assists and Taylor Wilshire posted 21 digs.
For Tri-Valley (0-2), Kaitlyn Mohnen had seven kills and 11 digs, while Blayne Gacke posted five kills, four set assists, five digs and three ace serves.
Dakota Valley visits Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-0) 26 25 25
TRI-VALLEY (0-2) 24 21 16
Corsica-Stickney 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
CORSICA — Thanks to Paige Wright’s five kills and four kills from three of her teammates, Corsica-Stickney swept Freeman Academy-Marion 25-9, 25-2, 26-24 on Tuesday night in Corsica.
Raven Barse, Morgan DeLange and Avery Broughton all added four kills in the victory, while Camden Plooster had 12 set assists.
For FA-M in its season opener, Zenovia Butler finished with three kills, eight digs and three ace serves, and Alivea Weber had two kills and two ace serves. Maria Cortes tallied four set assists.
Freeman Academy-Marion will host Menno on Thursday in Marion.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (0-1) 9 2 24
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-1) 25 25 26
Baltic 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Elyssa Clark tallied 14 kills and Sami Polzin added 11 kills as Baltic swept Beresford 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 on Tuesday night in Beresford.
Jetta Hefty had 17 set assists and Jacie Wendland added 12 set assists for Baltic (1-1).
In the loss for Beresford (0-3), Kara Niles had three kills, Kielee Otten had three blocks, Addy Wills finished with four set assists and four digs, and Rachel Zanter led the defense with 12 digs.
Beresford hosts Dakota Valley next Tuesday.
BALTIC (1-1) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (0-3) 14 15 19
Garretson 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
GARRETSON — Garretson improved to 4-0 with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-9 victory over Viborg-Hurley in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kennedy Buckneberg had nine kills and Logan Bly had eight kills to lead Garretson. Jaelyn Benson posted 13 assists and eight digs, Lainen Heesch had 10 digs, and Peyton Hove added seven assists and three ace serves in the victory.
Coral Mason had four kills and Denae Mach had six assists for Viborg-Hurley. Rachel Christensen added six digs.
Garretson travels to Baltic on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley travels to Scotland on Thursday.
Garretson on the JV match 25-10, 25-20.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-2) 10 10 9
GARRETSON (4-0) 25 25 25
Niobrara-Verdigre Tri.
Osmond 2, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Osmond Tigers swept Niobrara-Verdigre 26-24, 25-18 to start a volleyball triangular Tuesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Osmond.
Niobrara-Verdigre got five kills each from Chaney Konopasek and Kiera Moody, as well as four set assists each from Emily Parks and Harley Stark.
Creighton 2, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Creighton dispatched Niobrara-Verdigre 25-7, 25-18 as part of a triangular Tuesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Creighton.
In the loss for Niobrara-Verdigre (1-2), Chaney Konopasek finished with three kills and six digs, Emily Parks had two kills, five set assists and three ace serves, and Serina Babcock had four digs.
Other Matches
Chester Area 3, MCM 1
CHESTER — Breckyn Ewoldt’s 14 kills played a key role in Chester Area’s 25-20, 25-13, 25-27, 25-15 victory over McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday in Chester.
Ella Pry added nine kills and Kenna Brown had 39 set assists for Chester Area (3-0).
For MCM (1-2), Madisen Koepsell finished with 11 kills and eight blocks, while Riley Morrison led the defense with 25 digs and Maggie Miles had 29 set assists.
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. (1-2) 20 13 27 15
CHESTER AREA (3-0) 25 25 25 25
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Howard 0
EMERY — Julia Weber’s nine kills and 21 digs helped send Bridgewater-Emery to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Howard on Tuesday night in Emery.
Taylor Schallenkamp added seven kills and two blocks in the win, while Kerrigan Schultz had six kills, 16 set assists, five digs and two ace serves.
In the loss for Howard, Kate Conner had five kills, Emma Budbusch had 10 set assists and Kaitlyn Schlim tallied 16 digs.
HOWARD (2-1) 19 15 22
BRIDGE.-EMERY (3-0) 25 25 25
Watertown 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Emerson Smith’s 10 kills helped propel Watertown past Harrisburg 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 on Tuesday night in Harrisburg.
Olivia Corey had 23 set assists and Anna Johnson led the defense with 19 digs for Watertown (3-0).
Harrisburg (1-1) got 11 kills and 11 digs from Abby Meister, and 17 set assists from Mercedes Covrig.
Harrisburg plays in Yankton on Thursday night.
WATERTOWN (3-0) 25 25 25
HARRISBURG (1-1) 21 14 23
Madison 3, Canton 0
MADISON — Abby Brooks tallied 14 kills to help Madison sweep Canton 25-8, 25-7, 25-16 on Tuesday night in Madison.
Sophia VandenBosch added five kills, seven ace serves and 11 digs for Madison (3-0), while Audrey Nelson had four kills and Kylie Krusemark posted 20 set assists.
For Canton (1-3), Carlee Laubach had six kills and 10 digs, Landree Meister had 10 set assists and Emma Neu finished with nine digs.
CANTON (1-3) 8 7 16
MADISON (3-0) 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.