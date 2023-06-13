PIERRE — Former Yankton coach Norm West was inducted into the South Dakota High School Golf Hall of Fame during the South Dakota Class AA Girls’ Golf Tournament, June 6 in Pierre.
West coached the Yankton boys from 1964-98 and the Yankton girls from 1974-98. His boys’ teams won seven state titles and earned four runner-up finishes, while his girls’ teams earned two state runner-up finishes. His teams also won 26 boys’ regionals and 10 girls’ regionals.
West’s Bucks golf team was named the South Dakota Sportswriters Association Prep Boys’ Team of the Year in 1984. He also earned South Dakota High School Coaches Association (SDHSCA) Golf Coach of the Year in 1984.
West was inducted into the SDHSCA Hall of Fame in 1997, and was presented with the South Dakota High School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award in 1999. He was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Golf Coach of the Year in 1998, and was named the NHSACA District 6 Golf Coach of the Year in both 1984 and 1998.
West served as the SDHSAA region golf chair for 22 years, and the SDHSAA state golf chair for seven years.
Two other coaches were also honored in 2023, Garretson’s Kari Stoltenberg and Burke’s Randy DeWolf. Both were honored at the Class B Tournament in Watertown.
