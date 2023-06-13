PIERRE — Former Yankton coach Norm West was inducted into the South Dakota High School Golf Hall of Fame during the South Dakota Class AA Girls’ Golf Tournament, June 6 in Pierre.

West coached the Yankton boys from 1964-98 and the Yankton girls from 1974-98. His boys’ teams won seven state titles and earned four runner-up finishes, while his girls’ teams earned two state runner-up finishes. His teams also won 26 boys’ regionals and 10 girls’ regionals.

