PARKSTON — Canton swept Parkston and Wagner in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday.
Canton downed Wagner 49-24 behind pins from Andy Meyer (138), John Halverson (160) and Tanner Meyers (195). Tim Bouza (170) and Brennan Leines (285) won by pin for Wagner.
Canton beat Parkston 47-28, with pins from Kale Ask (132), Meyer (138), Josh Merkle (182) and Tanner Meyers (195). Javin Kniffen (113) and Noah Mahoney (170) won by pin for Parkston.
Parkston beat Wagner 48-28 in the other match. For Parkston, Kaden Holzbauer (120), Carter Sommer (126) and Porter Neugebauer (152) won by pin. Nolan Dvorak (195) won by pin and Riley Roberts (145) and Jhett Breen (132) each won by technical fall for Wagner.
EPJ 39, Dakota Valley 30
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson used four pins to claim a 39-30 victory over Dakota Valley in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Hayes Johnson (138), Noah Thooft (160), Gavin Jacobs (182) and Hunter Sharkey (220) won by pin for EPJ. Bennett Lukken (132) and Isaiah Hoffman (170) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
