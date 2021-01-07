MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University head baseball coach John Greicar has announced his resignation to pursue a different career opportunity.
The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native has been the head coach for the DWU baseball program for seven seasons. In his first year, Greicar guided the Tigers to the NAIA Opening Round after winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
During his time with Dakota Wesleyan, Greicar coached 40 All-GPAC members and finished with an overall record of 106-146.
As a student-athlete, Greicar was named All-GPAC Honorable Mention in 2011 after recording 52 hits, 26 RBIs, 26 runs and a homerun.
A search for a new head coach is currently underway.
