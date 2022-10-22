In his first time hosting the Mount Marty Invitational cross country meet, Lancer head coach Dan Fitzsimmons was just hoping the 14 teams in the field would “have a great experience.”
Fitzsimmons felt that happened, especially with his own team.
Ten of 14 Lancer runners had their best-ever times in the Mount Marty Invitational, including three having their best time regardless of course, on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
“Both the men and women had great days in terms of effort,” Fitzsimmons said.
Dordt put five runners in the top 11 to beat Sioux Falls 28 to 38 for the men’s title. Concordia (86) was third, followed by Dakota State (124) and Wayne State (174).
Dordt’s Joe Anderson (25:00.70) and Eric Steiger (25:02.33) finished 1-2 in the 8,000-meter race. Sioux Falls’ Ben Morrison (25:07.47) and Aaron Voigt (25:12.41) were third and fourth. Dordt’s Ethan Summerhays (25:22.36) finished fifth.
Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder, a senior from Freeman, finished 12th in 25:45.35. Morningside’s Mason Welker, a junior from Yankton, finished 72nd in 28:41.09. Morningside’s Tanner Arens, a senior from Crofton, Nebraska, was 102nd in 30:14.57.
Cristobal Gonzalez led the Lancer men with a 33rd place finish, clocking in at 27:12.83. Caden Ideker (27:59.67) was 54th, Brian Santiago (28:02.75) was 55th, Carson Means (28:24.68) was 65th, Tague Tvedt (28:53.78) was 74th and Liam Vidas (29:12.16) was 82nd for the Lancers.
“Cristobal probably had his best race as a Lancer. So did Caden and Carson,” Fitzsimmons said. “Brian is dealing with a bit of a nerve issue, so it was a courageous race by him.”
Fitzsimmons feels that, if the team can enter the meet at full strength, they have a chance at finishing in the top half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“If we get those two (Santiago and Tvedt) back to running 1-2 or 1 and 3 for us, we should have a good chance to finish in the top six at conference.”
Sioux Falls claimed the women’s title, 34 to 44 over Dordt. Northwestern (81), Concordia (98) and Morningside (144) rounded out the top five.
USF’s Khot Juac won the women’s 5,000-meter race in 18:02.06, beating Dordt’s Jessica Kampman by 16 seconds. USF’s Morgan Gehl (18:26.89), Bellevue’s Madison Nelson (18:29.75) and Northwestern’s Emily Haverdink (18:46.35) rounded out the top five.
Dordt’s Jessica Opfer, a freshman from Hartington, Nebraska, finished 18th in 19:23.97. Dakota State’s Lindsey Roth, a freshman from Parkston, was 34th in 19:54.39.
Kiah Trainor led the Lancer women, finishing 56th in 20:50.23. Jordyn Fischer (21:29.44) was 73rd, Leighton Mlady (22:02.37) was 93rd, Emily Johnson (22:48.18) was 111st and Bree Eisenhauer (23:08.29) was 116th to complete the Mount Marty scoring.
“It wasn’t Kiah’s best time, but she’s consistently been our number one and has looked better every time out,” Fitzsimmons said. “It was Jordyn’s first race because she also plays volleyball. Leighton keeps impressing us. Bree had her meet best. Emily wasn’t feeling well, so it was a courageous race for her just to finish.”
Also for the Lancers, Emma Neises (23:22.12) was 121st, Grace Holys (23:34.93) was 124th and Madison Howard (23:45.60) was 128th.
“Grace had a personal best and Madison had her season best,” Fitzsimmons noted.
MMU wraps up the regular season in Jamestown, North Dakota, with the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 5.
