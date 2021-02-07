Oahe survived a late surge to complete a sweep of Yankton in girls’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
In the second game, Oahe jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Gazelles.
Olivia Swenson scored a hat trick (three goals) as the Capitals built a 4-0 lead in the second period. Brenna Ullmann scored the other goal in the run.
Emma Eichacker scored twice, and Grace Livingston had a goal and two assists as the Gazelles closed the gap to one. Ryleigh Weidenbach also had an assist in the rally.
It marked the second time in three matches that the Gazelles scored three goals after scoring just two goals in the first nine matches of the season. It also marked a third straight match in which Yankton held an opponent to five goals or less after not allowing fewer than six goals in a match in the first nine contests.
Sara Bierne scored an empty-net goal late to ice the win for Oahe. Katherine Reiss, Cameron Larson and Brylee Kafka each had an assist for the Capitals.
Sophie Peschong stopped 13 shots for Oahe. Jayda Tjeerdmsa made 31 saves for the Gazelles in the contest.
Earlier in the day, Oahe claimed a 4-1 victory.
Bierne had two goals and an assist for Oahe. Swenson and Alyssa Stahl each scored a goal. Adisyn Gray added an assist.
Grace Livingston scored for Yankton, converting a pass from Eichacker.
Abagail Stewart Fromm stopped 13 shots in goal for Oahe. Tjeerdsma made 27 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday, Feb. 12. The match will mark the home finale for the Gazelles, who finish the season with road matches each of the next three Saturdays.
HURON 4, YANKTON 3: The Huron All-Stars outlasted Yankton 4-3 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday in Huron.
Devin Hunter scored a hat trick (three goals) for Huron. Alexis Rashaad had the other All-Stars goal. Kylee Small recorded two assists, and Fatima Reyes, Ashley Busch and Azalea Rashaad each had an assist in the victory.
Grace Livingston recorded a hat trick for Yankton. Ryleigh Weidenbach and Adrienne Weidenbach each had an assist.
Marissa Ready made nine saves in goal for Huron. Jayda Tjeerdsma recorded 38 saves in goal for Yankton.
