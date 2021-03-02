WYNOT, Neb. — It’s time for the annual question.
How does Wynot keep doing this?
Or, more specifically, how has Wynot kept its girls’ basketball dynasty going after all these years?
It’s a curiosity that Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler, the architect of the dynasty over the past two decades, jokingly admits he hears about quite often.
“Oh yeah,” Wieseler said.
The head coach of one of the smallest high schools in the state of Nebraska, Wieseler boasts a career record of 425-137 in 23 seasons with eight state championships. Wynot, with an enrollment (grades 9-11) of 43 this school year, has become synonymous with consistency and dominance of the smallest class in the state.
The Blue Devils have reached state title game in their past 10 state tournament appearances and have hoisted the championship trophy seven times since 2011 (and two in a row).
They will look to make it three in a row. Wynot will play in tonight’s (Wednesday) 6:30 p.m. Class D2 opening round game of the state tournament in Lincoln.
This is where the inevitable question gets asked: How does Wynot keep this up?
“It all starts when the girls are young,” said Wieseler, who took the head coaching reins in the 1998-99 season. “The kids buy into the team aspects and concepts that we use, and they follow the lead of the seniors that came before them.”
Any discussion of Wynot girls’ basketball centers on two main facets: Defensive and depth.
The Blue Devils employ various full-court defensive schemes and they frequently make complete line changes — it’s not uncommon to see five new players ready to check in every few minutes.
“That’s been part of what we do since day one,” Wieseler said. “We weren’t built for it that first year; we didn’t have much foot speed or depth, but we’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work.”
Here comes another inevitable question: Where, when and why did Wieseler come up with that system?
His sister-in-law, Tina Kuchta, played basketball at Briar Cliff University, which used that system under former head coach Mike Powers. Wieseler said he and his wife, Tammy, would attend Briar Cliff games and come away with impressed with the way that system seemed to work.
“They would press full-court and play 8-10 girls, and we hadn’t seen much of that,” Wieseler said.
Wieseler’s sister-in-law later served as his assistant coach for a few years, including on Wynot’s 2005 state championship team.
A complete dedication to defense and an acceptance of one’s role in the system is critical to Wynot’s success, according to Wieseler.
“The kids have to buy into it,” Wieseler said. “They have to know their roles and understand that they may play for 40 seconds and then be right back on the bench.”
Another common thread throughout Wynot’s success over the past two decades is the involvement of its younger players into the varsity universe. Many junior high girls’ players also serve as student managers for the varsity team and they get an up-close view of the system — and the demands that come with it — during practice.
“They start to learn what we’re doing, so that by the time they get into high school, you don’t feel like you’re starting fresh; you’re fine-tuning,” Wieseler said. “We do try to spend a lot of time developing those younger kids in practice.”
There’s plenty more involved with the program’s success, as well, according to former standout Maggie (Schulte) Moon, a 2014 Wynot graduate. Moon was part of four state championship teams and Wynot was 100-15 during her career.
“I think of all the things that have been constant throughout all this time: Talent from the players, coaching, and community,” said Moon, who is now a teacher and assistant girls’ basketball coach at Crofton.
“And dedication and a desire to win from all three of these groups.”
Moon said that during her career, she always felt supported by all three groups.
“I truly believe the school and basketball program wouldn’t be where they are today without that support,” she said.
“Going into every game, I knew I had the best coaches, teammates and fans in the gym; no matter who we were playing.”
Of course, once the program began building momentum after a runner-up finish at state in 2010, certain expectations became part of the deal for Wynot players.
“Having those expectations pushed everyone harder to make sure we didn’t fall short,” Moon said.
After last season’s championship run, Wynot was faced with the prospect of moving from the graduation of six seniors (all of whom, of course, played key roles). And then there was the obstacles that came with COVID-19, which took away the kind of summer work Wynot had become used to.
It took a while for the Blue Devils to find their groove this season, according to Wieseler.
“We got beat up a little bit early in the season, and we didn’t know if we’d even make it there,” he said.
On the one hand, yes, Wynot did lose three consecutive games during a stretch over the Christmas holiday break, but on the other hand, the Blue Devils have again played a tough schedule — for example, they only played four Class D2 opponents during the regular season.
If there was one specific moment this season where Wynot seemed to turn a corner, Wieseler said it came in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament where the Blue Devils beat Ponca for the championship. Since that tournament, Wynot hasn’t lost.
“Some years you kind of peak with your experience, but it’s been fun watching this group improve; every girl on the team,” Wieseler said.
Wynot is anchored this season by junior Karley Heimes, who has averaged 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She is joined by senior Autumn Lawson (7.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 56 total steals), senior Edyn Sudbeck (7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg), senior Emersyn Sudbeck (4.4 ppg, 55 total steals), junior Kendra Pinkelman (4.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 42 total steals), junior Krystal Sudbeck (2.7 ppg, 58 total steals), junior Amy Tramp (2.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and sophomore Lauren Haberman (2.2 ppg).
The Blue Devils have averaged 48 points per game this season but have only surrendered 32.8 points, thanks again to its pressure defense.
Wynot, the No. 6 seed in Class D2 with a 19-6 record, will open the state tournament against third-seeded Chambers-Wheeler Central (23-1). The winner will play Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Class D2 championship game will be played Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
Although Moon is not in Wynot anymore (she will also be in Lincoln this weekend with Crofton), she said she still closely follows her alma mater and its continued success.
“And I couldn’t be happier that it continues to this day,” she said.
