CRETE, Neb. — Doane outlasted Mount Marty 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday. The match marked the GPAC opener for MMU.
Ryed Creek had 15 kills, and Genna Ryan-Piasecki posted 13 kills and six blocks to lead Doane. Jaime Renshaw posted 42 assists, 10 digs and four blocks. Joslyn Crow added four ace serves in the victory.
For MMU, Gabby Ruth posted 14 kills, and Elizabeth Watchorn had 12 kills and nine digs to lead the way. Amber Miller finished with 28 assists. Mikaela Ahrendt had nine kills and three blocks. Erica Langloss had 14 assists and 10 digs, Molly Brinkman had 24 digs and Allison Jones had three blocks for the Lancers.
MMU, 3-2, travels to Dakota State on Friday. The Lancers will host two matches against Presentation on Saturday.
