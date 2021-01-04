SALEM — Canton edged out Winner for top honors in the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Canton scored 252 points, led by pinner award winner Braden Sehr, the 138-pound champion. Ayson Rice (120), Jaden Dominissee (160), Tanner Meyers (182), Marshall Baldwin (220) and Zach Richardson (285) also won titles for the C-Hawks.
Winner finished with 239.5 points, followed by Philip Area (190.5), host MCM (156) and Burke-Gregory (139).
Marion-Freeman scored 46.5 points on the day, led by a fourth place finish from Clayton Smith at 220 pounds.
Viborg-Hurley finished with 13 points, led by a fourth place finish from Collin Graves at heavyweight.
Philip Area’s Jadyn Coller, the 126-pound champion, earned MVP honors.
MVPCS Quad
MOUNT VERNON — Redfield Area went 3-0 to sweep a wrestling quadrangular on Saturday in Mount Vernon. The quad was hosted by Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney.
Redfield Area downed Parker 59-18. For Redfield Area, Mason Fey (145), Dylan Whitley (160), Cullen McNeil (170), Corbin Schwartz (182), Grady Fey (220), Brady Risetter (106), Keaton Rohlfs (126) and Bradyn Robbins (138) won by pin. Charlie Patten (195) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) won by pin for Parker.
Redfield Area downed Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon 47-21. Grady Fey (285), Mason Whitley (113), Rohlfs (126), Robbins (138) and Mason Fey (145) won by pin for Redfield-Area. Tyrus Bietz (152) and Jordan Gall (195) won by pin for BHSA.
Redfield Area rolled past MVPCS 69-6, with pins from Evan Jaton (106), Jacob Fehlman (120), Mason Fey (145) and Caimen Garcia (195).
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon downed Parker 59-12. For BHSA, Jackson Caba (126), Brady Bierema (132), Landon Smith (145), Isaac Crownover (160), Turner Nicholsen (182) and D.J. Rueb (220) won by pin.
BHSA also beat MVPCS, 36-25, behind pins from Gall (195), Tyler Tjeerdsma (120) and Caba (126). Drew Gerlach (145) and Cole Pranger (220) won by pin for MVPCS.
Parker beat host MVPCS 42-32. For Parker, Patten (195) and Connor Even (138) won by pin. Reece Risseeuw (182), Griffin Tobin (132) and Landon Boyd (120) won by pin for MVPCS.
Pierce Inv.
PIERCE, Neb. — Central City beat out Logan-Magnolia for top honors in the Pierce Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Central City scored 241.5 points to beat out Logan-Magnolia (224) and Logan View (206.5).
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 117 points on the day, led by runner-up finishes from Robbie Fisher (106) and Jared Janssen (220). Hudson Barger (113) placed third and William Poppe (138) finished fourth in the event. In the tournament, Tyson Sauser recorded his 100th career victory.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished with 30.5 points. Kerby Hochstein finished second (132), recording his 100th career victory in the process. Conner Hochstein (152) added a fourth place finish for the Trojans.
Quad County Northeast posted 29.5 points.
