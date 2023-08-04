MITCHELL — Lesterville Broncs manager Kevin Bloch knew it was going to take all nine innings for the Broncs to win against the Platte Killer Tomatoes in the first round of the South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament Friday.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Bloch said. “It was a great game.”
Michael Drotzmann registered two RBI, three other Broncs added an RBI apiece and Alex Wagner pitched 8 2/3 innings in a 5-4 victory for Lesterville over Platte at Cadwell Park.
Wagner struck out 13 Platte batters, throwing 154 pitches. He gave up four runs (two earned) on nine hits.
“That’s the most pitches (Alex) has thrown in quite a while,” Bloch said.
After giving up two runs (one earned) in the top of the first, Bloch liked the command Wagner showed.
“He settled in and found the strike zone consistently,” Bloch said. “He got some quick innings with not that many pitches.”
“He had a really good game,” said Drotzmann, the Broncs’ catcher. “It was probably one of his best of the year. It’s fun to catch when guys are at their best and have fun out there. When he gets in a groove, Al made it really easy for me today.”
Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Lesterville seized its first lead of the game with Cameron Schiltz RBI. Hunter Martin’s RBI doubled the Broncs’ lead.
Grant Doom, who had three RBI in the contest for Platte, relieved starter Travis Gant on the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lesterville added an insurance run on Drotzmann’s second RBI of the game to take a 5-2 lead.
“Getting to Doom and hitting him that first inning he came in was huge for us,” Bloch said. “We knew that he was a great pitcher. He threw hard and has a great slider. We needed to score a couple of runs off him and we got enough.”
Platte added a run in the top of the seventh on a Doom RBI double in the seventh. With two runners on in the top of the ninth, Doom hit a single to get the Killer Tomatoes within one run, 5-4.
Bloch elected to put in Brandon Nickolite at pitcher for the next batter, Platte’s Dawson Hoffman. Nickolite struck Hoffman out looking on a 3-2 count to end the contest.
Travis Gant struck out five Lesterville batters in five innings pitched, giving up four runs on 11 hits. Doom struck out six batters in three innings pitched.
Platte manager Michael Buitenbos liked the way the team competed but said “we couldn’t get a break.
“In the first inning, it was great to score two runs (to take a 2-0 lead),” said Buitenbos. “I thought we'd kind of roll right through but everything kind of went dead. Travis threw well for us and kept us in the ball game. It was a tough one.”
Tanner Van Driel led Lesterville with four hits in the contest. Overall, the top four batters in the Broncs’ lineup (Ethan Wishon, Van Driel, Tyler Edler and Drotzmann) registered 10 of the team’s 14 hits.
“When we produce at the top of our lineup, it’s tough for people to beat us,” Bloch said. “Everybody was putting the ball in play.”
Drotzmann added the team was happy to win after missing the state tournament in 2022.
“We knew we needed to get back to Mitchell after not making it last year,” he said. “It was good to get out here, play a really good team and get a win. Hopefully we can keep the train rolling.”
Lesterville advances to the second round where it will play South Central League foe Menno Monday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cadwell Park.
