With the Yankton Bucks down 14-0 early in the second quarter against the Watertown Arrows Sept. 8, senior Tucker Gilmore knew his team needed a game-changing play.
“We weren’t playing our brand of football,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore intercepted Watertown quarterback Treyton Himmerich to set up the Bucks with a short field.
“The interception changes that game,” said Bucks head coach Brady Muth. “You could feel a shift.”
Gilmore stated that the interception helped the Bucks get into their groove, as they ended up winning the game 31-20.
The senior started playing football in seventh grade. Even though he thought he may be a quarterback or running back, Gilmore found a home a wide receiver. With Kampshoff as quarterback, the two formed an instant connection.
“Lucas was throwing me the ball and we were getting long touchdowns. I think I had four in one game. It’s been up from there. I’ve been playing X receiver, but then I went to Y receiver last year. They put me at that spot this year because it’s good to have that target in the middle (of the field). It was nice having Cody (Oswald) and Tyler (Sohler) in the class above me to (help me learn) the system.”
Along with last season’s quarterback, Rugby Ryken, the 2022-23 senior group for the Bucks taught this year’s group to compete in Gilmore’s eyes.
“They showed us we’ve always got to compete with each other (to be successful),” Gilmore said.
Muth praised the evolution in Gilmore’s mindset and mentality on the gridiron.
“He’s a much more dominant athlete out there because of his frame and athleticism,” Muth said. “The bigger part of it — and this is the part we’re really proud of him as far as his development is the mental aspect. Last year, you saw a kid who knew he was physically gifted, had tools and did a good job for us but didn’t always quite have the confidence where this year, you’re seeing a much more confident Tucker Gilmore. That’s showing up on the field.”
“When you’ve got that, it’s a little easier for us to find mismatches we can exploit. Lucas is a smart kid and knows where the mismatch is and takes advantage of it.”
With Kampshoff going back to quarterback this season after playing outside linebacker his junior year, Muth likes how Gilmore and fellow wide receiver Austin Gobel have rekindled the connection with the quarterback.
“It’s always (my goal) to look for either one of those two (in certain situations),” Kampshoff said. “I’ve been doing it for years now. I’m comfortable throwing to them and I can trust them (both) to make a big play.”
Following an interception by Watertown’s Owen Spartz in the third quarter, Kampshoff threw a nice pass in between two Watertown defenders that Gobel caught for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Muth likes how both Gilmore and Gobel have put up similar statistics this season.
“Both those guys have the same amount of catches and yards, essentially,” Muth said. “When we look at our hit chart, we’re getting the ball to the people we need to get it to.”
The Yankton passing attack looks to have success against a Pierre Governors defense that has allowed eight points in three games Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
