‘Quite devastating.’
That seems to be a popular sentiment for the Yankton girls’ basketball team, which was making plenty of history last March.
First conference title in 14 years.
First state tournament appearance in nine years.
Fifteen wins.
All of that came to a sudden end when the state tournament was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic
The six seniors for the Gazelles never got their chance.
“That was a goal that group had for four years, and to make it but not be able to go was devastating,” said head coach Trey Krier, whose team opens the season at home Friday night against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
“But it was so impressive to watch how they got over it and to see them get excited for college.”
Ultimately, it put the state tournament situation in perspective, Krier added.
“Our main goal is to help prepare kids to be successful in the next phase of their life, and we all learned some life lessons,” he said.
While those seniors moved on, the other players on the Yankton roster had to also turn the page. And now, to a new season.
“Through the summer, it was a good reset for us, to look back at what we accomplished,” said Paige Gullikson, the team’s lone senior this season.
“We want to bring that to this season, but start over and hope for the best.”
In many ways, the Gazelles will start over.
They return only one player — junior Ellie Karolevitz — who saw significant varsity action last season, and that was only in 12 games.
Yankton lost 85 percent of its scoring, 77 percent of its rebounds and 87 percent of its assists from last season, so the Gazelles will have to turn the reins over to new faces.
“The learning curve we have right now is going to require us to have some patience, and we know that,” Krier said. “We’ll make mistakes, but as long as we can continue to learn and grow, that’s the main thing.”
Yankton boasts a junior class that includes Jordynn Salvatori (1.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg), Jillian Eidsness, Annika Gordon, Kate Beeman, Britta Pietila, Molly Savey and Karolevitz. Sophomores Elle Feser and Lina Bauer are also on the varsity roster.
It’s not as though group has never played together before, but they’ll have to do so at the varsity level, according to Gullikson.
“A lot of us girls played on the JV team, but we realize we’re moved up a level and will playing against a lot better competition,” she said.
“I think we’re ready for it.”
Yankton will rely heavily on Karolevitz, the junior guard who came back from a knee injury to average 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 12 games last season.
“She’ll have a completely different role because she’ll be the most experienced person at all times,” Krier said.
Karolevitz will be the ‘go-to’ player for the Gazelles, the coach added.
“We’ll have some high expectations for her,” Krier said. “She’ll have to find a way to adjust her role to being the go-to individual.”
While most of the players on the varsity roster haven’t seen much time in varsity games, they’ve gotten plenty of experience in other sports — softball, soccer, cross country, volleyball.
And that experience can only help on the basketball court, Krier said.
“Competition is competition, and it doesn’t matter what it is,” he said. “The more often you get put in those positions, you become more competitive.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Gazelles haven’t had their full varsity squad together much in preseason practices and will have held 11 total practices before taking the floor on Friday night, according to Krier.
Continued growth will be the key for the Gazelles, he said.
“If you put us a couple months down the road, if we play them again, the look will be a lot different,” Krier said. “That’s what the goal is every year.”
Following the season opener, the Gazelles will play one other game on their home court — Dec. 28 against Sioux Falls Washington — until late January.
Outside of its regular Class AA competition, Yankton will also play two games in Sioux City, Iowa (at Sioux City East and against Bishop Heelan at the Tyson Event Center) and will visit Sioux Falls Christian on Feb. 16.
Season Schedule
12/4 vs. S.F. Lincoln 7 p.m.
12/11 at Spearfish 7 p.m. CT
12/12 at R.C. Stevens 1 p.m. CT
12/17 at Brandon Valley 7 p.m.
12/22 at O’Gorman 4:45 p.m.
12/28 vs. S.F. Washington 1:30 p.m.
1/4 at S.C. East 7 p.m.
1/9 vs. Bishop Heelan 6 p.m. (CNOS Classic at Tyson Ev. Center, Sioux City)
1/15 at S.F. Roosevelt 7 p.m.
1/16 at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.
1/23 vs. Sturgis (Ft. Pierre) 4:30 p.m.
1/26 vs. Brookings 7 p.m.
1/29 vs. Pierre 7 p.m.
2/4 vs. Harrisburg 6 p.m. (Throwback Classic, Sanford Pentagon)
2/9 at Watertown 7 p.m.
2/16 at S.F. Christian 7 p.m.
2/19 vs. Mitchell 6 p.m.
2/20 vs. Huron 5:30 p.m.
2/26 vs. R.C. Central 6 p.m.
2/27 vs. Douglas 1 p.m.
3/5 SoDak 16 TBD
3/11-13 State AA Sioux Falls
Schedule Subject To Change
