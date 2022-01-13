GARRETSON — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda went 1-1 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Garretson.
VHIW downed Chester Area 36-24. For VHIW, Maxx Holm (145) and Jett Kuchta (152) won by pin.
Garretson downed VHIW 75-6. Braxton Rozeboom (138), Hunter Abraham (145), Martin Welch (195) and Jaden Richter (285) won by pin for Garretson. Jacob Johnson (220) won by pin for VHIW.
Garretson won the other match 72-10 over Chester.
WSWWW Quad
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes went 3-0 in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday in Wessington Springs.
KWLPG downed host Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey Wessington 57-21. Lucas Lenz (152), Gavin Braun (106), Johnny Lenz (113) and Chase Varilek (138) won by pin in the victory. Cale Mohling (145), Braydin LaBore (160) and Quinton Christensen (285) won by pin for the home team.
KWLPG beat Howard 54-24 behind pins from Lucas Lenz (152), Levi Nightingale (195) and Gavin Braun (106). Calvin Halverson (170), Tate Miller (120) and Gabriel Martian (145) won by pin for Howard.
KWLPG earned a 72-12 victory over Warner-Northwestern. Kiana Shevling-Major (145), Lucas Lenz (152) and Nightingale (195) won by pin for KWLPG. Alex Pudwill (170) and Preston Cavalier (220) won by pin for Warner-Northwestern.
Ponca Tri.
PONCA, Neb. — Host Ponca scored a pair of victories in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday.
Ponca beat Madison 48-30, led by a pin from Sam Taylor (160).
Ponca beat Wakefield 42-30, with pins from Taylor (170), Kemper Carlson (195), Holden Velez (106) and Dalton Anderson (132). Franco Tapia (126) won by pin for Wakefield.
Wakefield won the other match 54-18.
Norfolk Catholic Tri.
NORFOLK, Neb. — Creighton went 0-2 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Norfolk, Neb.
Norfolk Catholic downed Creighton 68-0, with pins from Mason Dusek (132) scoring a pin.
Summerland beat Creighton 60-6, with Connor Thompson (120) and Jesse Thiele (132) scoring pins. Shane Farnik won by pin for Creighton.
