CROFTON, Neb. — Bob Hegge and his crew were hard at work this weekend.
Hegge, the president of the Crofton Baseball Association, donates his time to help run the Lewis & Clark Classic as well as last weekend’s Kyle Mueller Classic.
“Our kids get eight games basically for free because we host the tournaments,” Hegge said.
“It gives our kids a chance to play really good competition and get four games each weekend. Our coaches get to find out what they’ve got to work on for the end of the year in districts. It’s a win-win.”
Along with Easton Foxhoven, a fifth grader and Wyatt Guenther, the crew helped prepare the field throughout a weekend where the weather was not cooperating.
“Our kids are always involved,” Hegge said. “We’ve got a lot going on this weekend with the 12 and under softball in town and a golf open out at the course. It’s been a good couple of days for Crofton.
“Anytime the weather plays a factor, it makes it a little tougher but man, we needed that rain. I’m not going to complain about the rain. Our field is awesome for drying. It worked out good.”
On Sunday, Foxhoven arrived to help Hegge at 7 a.m. in the morning.
“He could do everything I could do,” Hegge said.
Even with three inches of rain, Hegge described Sunday’s job as “a piece of cake” since the field is designed in a way which allows water to drain quickly.
“We’ve got a 17-inch slope (towards first base) where the water runs,” he said.
Hegge has been helping with maintaining the field for over 30 years and admitted “it was in pretty bad shape” when he first started.
“Gradually, people kept coming down and do so much (to help) every year,” Hegge said. “It gives the kids to have a place to play It keeps them out of trouble.”
Crofton lost to Concordia 13-11 and Dell Rapids 11-7 Saturday as well as Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 9-4 and Fairbury 7-3 on Sunday in L&C Classic pool play.
Dell Rapids Names Team After Man Who Embodied Dell Rapids Baseball
Dell Rapids head coach Dan Miller wanted a name for his team. Through past conversations he had with the late Jay Nebben, who Miller described as a “baseball historian” in Dell Rapids, he knew the name that would fit the team the best.
He decided to name the team the ‘Phils’ after legendary Dell Rapids baseball coach Phil Anderson, who coached baseball throughout the ranks from 1953 until he passed away in 1978. In 1968 and 1969, Anderson led the team to their only two varsity championships in baseball until the team won it again during the 2017-18 season.
“I asked our Legion for permission and they loved the idea,” Miller said.
Miller got in contact with Phil’s son, Cliff, who was “overwhelmed” by the idea.
“I introduced myself and I said I coached the Legion baseball team in Dell Rapids, and I just wanted to get permission — we want to have a name for our team and we would like to name it after your dad. He just choked up.
“It meant a lot to him that we remembered his dad for everything Phil had done for Dells baseball and the town of Dell Rapids while he was here.”
Miller met Cliff and Phil’s widow, Helen, for lunch where Cliff and Helen reminisced about Phil.
“(Helen) teared up thanking me for it,” Miller said. “It just felt right. It felt right like when I came across the idea of the Phil's, Phil Anderson, longtime coach of Dells. It just felt like that was the right name for us.
“He's a veteran. He was a Marine. He played football with a lot of division one football players while he was in the military. He was a heck of an athlete himself. He was a heck of a pitcher and a good baseball player. He loved the game and he loved coaching kids.”
Players that played for Phil Anderson were excited about the idea as well.
“I've had a couple reach out about t-shirts because we ordered some t-shirts and they want some too,” Miller said.
Miller added that Phil Anderson cared for his field and put a lot of time into baseball.
Dell Rapids went 4-0 in pool play in Crofton over the weekend. They defeated Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 10-6 and Crofton 11-7 on Saturday, while recording wins over Concordia (Neb.) 11-5 and Fairbury (Neb.) 5-2 on Sunday.
