MITCHELL — The Lesterville Broncs were able to string plays together late in the game to get a walk-off 4-3 win over the Winner-Colome Pheasants in the quarterfinal round of the Class ‘B’ South Dakota Amateur State Baseball Tournament Thursday night in Mitchell.
Winner-Colome was quick to strike, getting a run on the board after its first two at-bats. Derek Graesser reached base with a triple, and later scored on his teammate’s sacrifice fly.
The Pheasants were able to string the same play, with different batters, in the fourth inning as well to record their second run of the game.
The team’s third and final run came in the top of the fifth, after Trevor Salmonson scored on Graesser’s double, making it 3-0.
The Broncs defense was able to hold strong and help support starting pitcher, Brandon Nickolite, until the offense was able to find ways to make plays. Nickolite threw a complete game for his team, getting one strikeout and giving up three earned runs.
“Brandon pitched a great game, and he was able to hit corners while throwing strikes all night long,” said Lesterville’s manager, Kevin Bloch.
Nickolite concurred, crediting his teammates, “The guys just battled all game long, offensively and defensively. Their attitude helped me out and kept me going.”
Lesterville was not able to get a player on base until the bottom of the seventh inning, where Lee Heimes reached on a walk. Michael Drotzmann registered the first hit of the game for the Broncs on a double to score Tanner Van Driel and make it 3-2. Cameron Schiltz hit a single to bring home a Broncs player and tie the game up 3-3.
The Lesterville defense forced Winner-Colome to go 1-2-3 in both the top of the eighth and ninth inning.
To start off the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Edler reached on a single to left field. Drotzmann was up the plate next, where he hit a double to centerfield. The center fielder attempted to make a diving play to hold Edler at third, however it went past him, giving Edler just enough time to get home.
“I just told Michael to calm down for this at-bat, and he made solid contact to put it in play with a nice, easy swing,” Bloch said. “As soon as I saw the ball get through, I knew Edler was going to round third and try and score, so I was not going to stop him,”
Winner-Colome’s season ends in the quarterfinal round with a final record of 18-6.
Lesterville’s record improves to 18-7 and the team will face the Tabor Bluebirds in the semifinal round on Saturday at 5:30 PM at Cadwell Field in Mitchell. Both teams are in the South Central League.
“We are going to see Tabor’s best, but we are prepared to battle with them. It’s going to be a fun game to watch,” stated Bloch.
