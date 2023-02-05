DESMET — Parker ran away with team honors in the Big East/Lake Central Conference Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in DeSmet.

Parker finished with 182 points, well ahead of McCook Central-Montrose (145). Elk Point-Jefferson (129.5) was third.

