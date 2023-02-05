DESMET — Parker ran away with team honors in the Big East/Lake Central Conference Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in DeSmet.
Parker finished with 182 points, well ahead of McCook Central-Montrose (145). Elk Point-Jefferson (129.5) was third.
The Pheasants were led by champions Alek Kuchta (113), Michael Even (138), Charlie Patten (195) and Levi Wieman (220). Zaul Centeno (285) earned a runner-up finish. Dylan Buseman (125), Jack Even (145) and Andrew Even (152) each finished third. Logan Bridges (182) placed fourth for the Pheasants.
For EPJ, Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170) each won titles. Lucas Hueser (152) and Noah McDermott (182) earned runner-up finishes. Grayson Jacobs (195) finished third. Luke Swatek (120) and Hayes Johnson (132) each placed fourth for the Huskies.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson placed sixth in the 14-team event with 86.5 points. Alex Jensen earned a heavyweight title for the Rams. Landon Schurch (195) placed second. Peyton Fridrich (160) placed third. Aaron Larson (220) finished fourth.
Redfield Inv.
REDFIELD — Parkston beat out host Redfield for top honors in the Redfield Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Parkston scored 164 points, with Redfield finishing at 139.5 points.
The victorious Trojans were led by titles from Kaden Holzbauer (126) and Porter Neugebauer (160). Gage Reichert (113), Riley Neugebauer (120), Wyatt Anderson (132), Kash Neugebauer (145) and Kolter Kramer (170) each earned runner-up finishes. Gage Jodozi (152) finished third.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored 11 points on the day. Carlin Hopkins earned a fourth place finish at 145 pounds for the Thunder.
Wakefield Inv.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic tuned up for Districts, tying for third place in the 20-team Wakefield Trojan Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Plainview won the team title with 152.5 points, followed by Wisner-Pilger (133). Cedar Catholic and West Point-Beemer each finished at 113 points. Quad County Northeast was fifth with 97 points.
Cedar Catholic was led by champions Maverick Heine (106) and Braeden Kleinschmit (132). Brady Hochstein (138) and Kale Korth (160) each earned a runner-up finish. Weston Heine (182) placed third.
Quad County Northeast was led by runner-up finishes from Ajay Gubbels (182) and Kolby Casey (220). Gavin Wortman (152) placed third. Gage Jensen (160) and Aiden Gubbels (285) each placed fourth.
Ponca scored four points on the day.
Big Dakota Conf.
FORT PIERRE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes finished fourth in the Big Dakota Conference Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in Fort Pierre.
Winner Area won the event with 232 points, followed by Chamberlain (203.5), Miller-Highmore-Harrold (183.5) and KWLPG (167.5).
KWLPG was led by titles from Gavin Braun (120), Carter Lenz (145) and Jayden Kahler (195). Iden Myers (132) and Lucas Lenz (160) each placed second. Vincent Lenz (106) placed third.
Marion-Freeman placed seventh with 85 points. Brody Gossen led the Rebels with a runner-up finish at 106 pounds. Easton Tschetter (113), Zac Sayler (145) and Riley Tschetter (160) each placed fourth.
