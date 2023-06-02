MITCHELL — The Yankton Reds registered two victories at the Mitchell Tournament Friday to improve to 6-2 on the season. They defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 13U 14-11 then registered an 18-6 victory over Post 15 West 13U.
In the 14-11 victory over Sioux Falls, Simon Kampshoff and Lynij Welch registered three hits and three RBIs apiece. W. Sager went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as well. Sager pitched 4.1 innings, striking out five while giving up three runs on three hits.
In game two, the Reds defeated Post 15 West 18-6 in four innings. Jackson Kudera went 3-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs, while Sawyer Maibaum was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Kampshoff added three RBIs as well. Additionally, Kampshoff pitched the first inning, striking out two batters. Kash Luellman pitched the final three innings and registered five strikeouts.
The Yankton Lakers 14U baseball team went 1-1 at the Mitchell Tournament Friday with a 9-1 win against West Central and a 6-4 setback against Winner.
Yankton scored runs in every inning of a five-inning victory against West Central, including four runs in the third. Whitaker Hanson, Madden McQuade, Ben Bohlmann and Issac Olnes each registered two hits for the Lakers.
Janish pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two batters.
In game two, Winner jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Yankton scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to draw within two runs. McQuade registered three hits in the contest, with Bohlmann and Thomas Kronaizl adding two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.