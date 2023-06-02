MITCHELL — The Yankton Reds registered two victories at the Mitchell Tournament Friday to improve to 6-2 on the season. They defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 13U 14-11 then registered an 18-6 victory over Post 15 West 13U.

In the 14-11 victory over Sioux Falls, Simon Kampshoff and Lynij Welch registered three hits and three RBIs apiece. W. Sager went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as well. Sager pitched 4.1 innings, striking out five while giving up three runs on three hits.

