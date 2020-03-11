BROOKINGS — South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas announced Wednesday the hiring of Courtney Chacon as assistant coach Wednesday.
Chacon joins the coaching staff after serving as assistant volleyball coach at Western Colorado during the 2019 season. She worked primarily with defense and setters, while also assisting with recruiting, operations and academics.
Prior to Western Colorado, Chacon spent the 2018 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Wyoming volleyball team. She also gained experience working numerous volleyball camps from 2013 through 2018.
