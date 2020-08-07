As the host team for the opening weekend of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, the Yankton Tappers did not have to play in districts a week ago.
The Tappers needed a few innings to shake off over two weeks of rust, then took control for a 9-0 victory over the Rapid City Diamondbacks in a first-round state tournament matchup on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The victory earned the Tappers (18-1) a rematch with the defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Brewers. The Brewers beat Aberdeen 6-2 in Friday’s other first-round game.
Alex Mueller had two hits, and Derrik Nelson and Julito Fazzini each homered for Yankton. Caid Koletzky had the other Yankton hit, as the Tappers took advantage of seven Diamondback walks.
Ja Neugebauer had two of Rapid City’s three hits, including a double. Former Mount Marty standout Caden Skinner had the other Diamondbacks hit.
Cooper Davis pitched seven shutout innings, striking out eight, for the win. Adam Goodwillie and Gavin Schultz each struck out one in an inning of relief. Grayson Skinner struck out five batters in seven innings of work, taking the loss.
Yankton scored without the benefit of a hit in the first inning, as Nelson scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a walk.
Four innings later, the Tappers were still without a hit.
“It was nice to automatically get in, but the layoff showed,” said Yankton player-manager Nik Davis. “We hadn’t seen live pitching in more than two weeks.”
Mueller led off the sixth with a single for Yankton’s first hit, then came in to score from third on a line drive out by Colin Muth.
Yankton took control with a five-run seventh inning, including a grand slam by Nelson.
“We had some really good at bats, and finally got him worn down,” Nik Davis said of Rapid City pitcher Grayson Skinner. “Derrik’s grand slam was huge.”
Fazzini followed with a two-run blast in the eighth to complete the scoring.
The Tappers now face the Brewers at 1:30 p.m. today (Saturday). Sioux Falls, like Yankton, boasts a number of players with Mount Marty ties, including Reece Mimmack, Kalib Mauch, Drue Soukup, Jeremiah Mauch and Gabe Leon. Leon played for the Tappers a year ago.
“It will be fun,” Nik Davis said. “We faced ‘Miah (Jeremiah) Mauch in the semis last year, and they got us in the one that counted.”
Nik Davis noted that the game will feature two talented and confident clubs.
“They’re a good team, and they know they’re good,” he said. “We’ve shown over the past couple years that we’re just as good, that we can play with anybody in the state.”
The Tappers-Brewers matchup will be preceded by the consolation game between Aberdeen and the Diamondbacks, an 11 a.m. start.
Action shifts to the other side of the bracket tonight. Brookings plays the Valley Rats at 5 p.m., followed by the Rapid City Drillers against the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels at 7:30 p.m.
Tonight’s two losers will match up on Sunday at 11 a.m., with the two winners playing at 1:30 p.m.
The six teams that avoid an 0-2 mark in Yankton this weekend will advance to play Friday, Aug. 14 in Mitchell. The championship is set for Sunday, Aug. 16, at noon in Mitchell.
