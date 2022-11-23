FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cameron Huefner and Donte Powers each hit four three-pointers and scored 20 or more points as Sam Houston rolled past South Dakota 80-49 in the Fort Myers Classic men’s basketball event on Wednesday.
Huefner went 9-of-11 from the field, including hitting all four of his three-point attempts, to score a game-high 22 points for Sam Houston (6-0). Powers finished with 20 points, going 4-of-5 from deep.
Paul Bruns scored 12 points off the bench for USD (3-3). Mason Archambault had nine points. A.J. Plitzuweit scored two points before leaving the game due to injury. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was held scoreless in the contest.
USD trailed 33-19 at the half, going 1-of-12 from three-point range. While the Coyote offense heated up in the second half, so did the Cougars, outscoring USD 47-30 in the final 20 minutes.
USD will look to bounce back at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
