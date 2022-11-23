FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cameron Huefner and Donte Powers each hit four three-pointers and scored 20 or more points as Sam Houston rolled past South Dakota 80-49 in the Fort Myers Classic men’s basketball event on Wednesday.

Huefner went 9-of-11 from the field, including hitting all four of his three-point attempts, to score a game-high 22 points for Sam Houston (6-0). Powers finished with 20 points, going 4-of-5 from deep.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.