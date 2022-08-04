BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Madison 6, Plankinton Gold Sox 2
Garretson 13, Plankinton Bankers 0, 7 innings
Thursday, Aug. 4
Mount Vernon 10, Redfield Dairy Queen 0, 7 innings
Milbank 8, Akron 4
Platte 14, Aurora 4, 8 innings
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Wynot vs. Lennox Only One, 1 p.m.
4 Corners vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 7
Madison vs. Garretson, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs. Milbank, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Platte vs. Wessington Springs/Alexandria winner, 5:30 p.m.
Tabor/Canova winner vs. Lennox Only One/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Salem/Four Corners winner vs. DE/HH winner, 5:30 p.m.
DR Mudcats/Northville winner vs. Volga/Larchwood winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Freeman/LN winner vs. WC/Redfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Menno/Flandreau winner vs. Castlewood Monarchs/KWL winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE A AMATEUR
Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, Aug. 12-14 at Mitchell
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 5
GAME 1: Brookings vs. Yankton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Black Hills A’s vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Sioux Falls Squirrels vs. Rapid City Diamondbacks, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Sioux Falls Hops vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER A TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at North Sioux City
First Round, Friday
West Central vs. Flandreau, noon
Tea Area vs. Madison Gold, 2:30 p.m.
Volga vs. Dell Rapids, 5 p.m.
Wagner vs. Dakota Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Saturday
WC/Flandreau loser vs. TA/Madison loser, 11 a.m.
Volga/DR loser vs. Wagner/DV loser, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
WC/Flandreau winner vs. TA/Madison winner, 4 p.m.
Volga/DR winner vs. Wagner/DV winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER B TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at Alexandria
First Round, Friday
Canova vs. Platte-Geddes, noon
Parkston vs. Faulkton-Highmore, 2:30 p.m.
Tyndall vs. Salem, 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Saturday
Canova/PG loser vs. Parkston/FH loser, 11 a.m.
Tyndall/Salem loser vs. MVP/Alexandria loser, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
Canova/PG winner vs. Parkston/FH winner, 4 p.m.
Tyndall/Salem winner vs. MVP/Alexandria winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GOLF COURSE
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: (7/27) Nicole Schmitz 43
LOW NET: (7/27) Marianne Merkel 31
STANDINGS: Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 74, Barb Dooley-Pat Case 70, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 54, Emily Loecker-Holly Peitz 51, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 50, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 47, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 44, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 41, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox-Barb Peck 36, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 33
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
8/3 RESULTS: Astec Attackers def. Kicken Astec22-20, 21-15, 21-15; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. Vishay Tropics 21-10, 21-12, 21-6; School of Hard Blocks def. Mission Unblockable 21-10, 21-18, 21-16; Here for the Beer def. Parker Bruisers 21-16, 16-21, 21-18; Spiking Our Drinks def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 21-8, 21-13, 21-19; Czeckers def. The Randoms 21-8, 22-20, 21-17; O’Malley’s Allstars def. Sandy Beavers 21-7, 21-7, 21-13
FINAL STANDINGS: Astec Attackers 10-1, Here for the Beer 10-1, O’Malley’s Allstars 10-1, Czeckers 9-2, USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 8-3, Kicken Astec 7-4, Parker Bruisers 6-5, Boston Shoes 6-5, School of Hard Blocks 5-6, The Randoms 3-8, Mojo’s Sandy Balls 3-8, Mission Unblockable 3-9, Sandy Beavers 2-9, Vishay Tropics 1-10, Spiking Our Drinks 1-10
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
7/31 RESULTS: Sacred Heart Hitters def. Val’s Angels 14-4; Sons of Pitches def. Astec-Black Sheep 17-15; Angels def. Mojo’s via forfeit; Digger’s Casino def. Hunhoff Hillbillies 12-3; Marquardt Transportation def. Slum Dogs 17-2; Marquardt Transportation def. K-Construction 17-1; Kasey’s Crushers def. POET 24-15
STANDINGS: Diggers Casino 9-0, Hunhoff Hillbillies 8-1, Marquardt Transportation 8-1, K-Construction 6-3, Sons of Pitches 6-3, Astec-Black Sheep 5-4, Angels 4-5, Slum Dogs 3-6, Sacred Heart Hitters 3-6, POET 2-7, Kasey’s Crushers 2-7, Mojo’s 2-8, Vals Angels 1-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.