HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Pender girls and Battle Creek boys claimed team honors in the Hartington-Newcastle Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at the Hartington Community Complex.
Led by medalist Jaxon Kilmurry, who ran the 5,000-meter course in 18:28.80, Battle Creek beat out host Hartington-Newcastle 24 to 50. Homer (54) was third, followed by Osmond (74) and Pender (91).
Ponca’s Brody Taylor (18:57.43) was second, followed by Pender’s Gannon Walsh (19:25.84), Battle Creek’s Miles Clausen (20:01.10) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Tyler Olson (20:06.38).
The Pender girls scored a perfect 10, claiming the first four spots: Kyla Krusemark (22:58.99), Jala Krusemark (23:07.22), Megan Breitbarth (23:18.45) and Hadley Walsh (23:47.59). Homer’s Lilly Harris (23:59.63) was fifth. Hartington-Newcastle’s Ava Noecker (24:10.70) was the top area runner, finishing sixth.
Homer (35) was second in the team standings, followed by Hartington-Newcastle (51).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Battle Creek 24; 2, Hartington-Newcastle 50; 3, Homer 54; 4, Osmond 74; 5, Pender 91; 6, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 117; 7, Homer JV 125; 8, Creighton 131
TOP 15: 1, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 18:28.80; 2, Brody Taylor, Ponca 18:57.43; 3, Gannon Walsh, Pender 19:25.84; 4, Miles Clausen, Battle Creek 20:01.10; 5, Tyler Olson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20:06.38; 6, Myles Allen, Battle Creek 20:17.34; 7, Conner Rohrer, Creighton 20:21.49; 8, Lakeyven Smith, Winnebago 20:27.61; 9, Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle 20:30.64; 10, Matthew Alderson, Osmond 20:33.81; 11, Broderick Hogan, Ponca 20:39.79; 11, Alex Elks, Hartington-Newcatsle 20:51.90; 13, Dominic True, Osmond 20:58.47; 14, Aayden Harris, Homer 21:11.97; 15, Isaac Hernandez-Santiago, Hartington-Newcastle 21:16.57
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pender 10; 2, Homer 35; 3, Hartington-Newcastle 51; 4, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57; 5, Battle Creek 65
TOP 15: 1, Kyla Krusemark, Pender 22:58.99; 2, Jala Krusemark, Pender 23:07.22; 3, Megan Breitbarth, Pender 23:18.45; 4, Hadley Walsh, Pender 23:47.59; 5, Lilly Harris, Homer 23:56.63; 6, Ava Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 24:10.70; 7, Tressa Bigbear, Winnebago 24:31.03; 8, Claire Rolfes, Hartington-Newcastle 24:47.86; 9, Faith Galvin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 24:58.83; 10, Tyley Jump, Homer 25:19.22; 11, Jaedyn Bousquet, Homer 25:23.92; 12, Jovee Valentin, Homer 25:24.32; 13, Leah Tillman, Battle Creek 25:41.76; 14, Grace Herman, Battle Creek 25:43.79; 15, Addy Hoeppner, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26:04.97
