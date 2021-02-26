RAPID CITY — Yankton sophomore Nevaeh Leonard will be the first Gazelle to wrestle for a SDHSAA-sponsored state title today (Saturday) after her semifinal victory in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Leonard scored a pin over Aberdeen Central’s Melina Frank in the semifinals. She will face Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland for the Class A 131-pound title.
Also in Class A, Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez lost in the semifinals at 143 pounds, but remains alive in consolation action.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Brittany Rueb will wrestle for the Class B 112-pound title after a pair of major decision victories. She will face Alexis Hauge of Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, the top seed in the bracket.
BHSA’s Peyton Hellman, the top seed at 129 pounds, also advanced to the finals. She will face Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland for the title.
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes’ Kiana Major will wrestle for the 160-pound title after a pair of pins. She will face Canton’s Carly Ballinger in the final.
Viborg-Hurley’s Emma Murray is in contention for the Class B 185-pound title, opening 2-0 in the five-person round-robin bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.