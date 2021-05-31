EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include more coaches' comments.
RAPID CITY — The Viborg-Hurley boys put together two more state meet record performances on Saturday, but some big finishes by Hanson pulled the Beavers ahead of the Cougars at the end of the South Dakota State Class B Track and Field Championships in Rapid City.
Hanson edged out Viborg-Hurley 79 to 78, claiming the victory by winning the 1600-meter relay at the end of the meet. Chester (43) was third, followed by Langford and Warner, each at 42, and Freeman Academy-Marion (39).
“Our kids ran hard, performed to the top of what they could do. We expected that 65 to 71 points would be a good score,” Viborg-Hurley head coach Bill Hansen said. “We scored 78 points, and we still ended up not having enough.”
On the girls’ side, Colman-Egan tied a state meet record with 116 points in winning the team title. Dell Rapids St. Mary was a distant second with 66 points. Menno scored 39.5 points to edge out Burke (39) for third. New Underwood (34) and Northwestern (26) rounded out the top six, with Scotland (23) just missing the awards stand in a tie for seventh.
“We had our sights set on third going in,” said Menno head girls’ coach Ryan Liebl. “It took a lot of work to get there.”
The Viborg-Hurley boys set two state meet records on Saturday, with senior Angel Johnson having a hand in both on the way to earning track MVP honors.
Angel Johnson won the long jump with a mark of 23-2 3/4, breaking a 35-year-old record in the event. Tripp’s Brent Schneider had set the standard at 23-1 1/2 in 1986.
“That was an amazing jump,” Coach Hansen said. “We knew he had the capability of being over 22 feet.”
Angel Johnson also ran the opening leg of the Cougars’ winning 400 relay, followed by George Johnson, Carter Gust and Chase Mason. The Cougars’ time of 43.04 beat out Potter County’s 2017 mark of 44.13.
Angel Johnson, who had set the state meet record in the 100 on Friday, finished his high school track and field career with a victory in the 200-meter dash (22.89). In that 200, Mason (23.06) was second and Gust (23.38) was fifth.
The possibility of a four-gold weekend was in Angel Johnson’s mind early in the season.
“Pretty early in the season I was ranked number one,” he said. “I thought it would be pretty cool to come down here and do that (win four golds), but you can’t think about that. You have to perform to the best of your ability.
“The gold was just a bonus today.”
Gust also earned a third place finish in the 400 (50.77) for the Cougars.
The meet capped a great run by the Cougars’ seniors, a run that included state titles in track and football (both in 2019), three state basketball tournament berths (including the cancelled 2020 tournament) and two state runner-up finishes in track and field (including 2018).
Freeman Academy-Marion capped its strong meet with a trio of medals on Saturday, including victory in the medley relay. The foursome of Keaton Preheim, Gavin Haggerty, Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder won in 3:47.24.
Also for the FA-M Bearcats, Titus Roesler finished fourth in the 800 (2:04.42) and fifth in the 1600 (4:38.74).
Freeman’s Collin Helma capped his high school career with a third 400-meter dash title. Helma, who won the Class B crown in the event as a freshman and sophomore, clocked a 49.43 to claim the title on Saturday.
Helma also came out of the second heat to finish third overall in the 200, clocking a 23.33.
Gayville-Volin marked itself as the shot put capitol of Class B on Saturday.
The Raiders’ Darien Rabe won the boys’ shot put title with a toss of 49-8 3/4. Platte-Geddes’ Caden Foxley (45-6 1/2) was seventh.
On the girls’ side, Gayville-Volin’s Kayla VanOsdel won the shot put with a toss of 38-11. Menno’s Raygen Diede (38-8) was second, with Scotland’s Makayla Friederich (37-7 3/4) and Delanie VanDriel (37-5 1/2) finishing fourth and fifth.
The Irene-Wakonda boys claimed a pair of top-three relay finishes, placing second in the 1600 relay (3:34.74) and third in the medley relay (3:47.97). Dashel Spurrell, Ben Nelson, Ethan Haich and Dieken Bahm ran on both relays.
Bahm, a Mount Marty track and field recruit, finished sixth in the 400 (51.30). Spurrell was eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.60).
Also in the Class B boys’ competition:
— Bon Homme’s Isaac Crownover took home a pair of individual medals, finishing fourth in the 400 (51.01) and seventh in the 200 (23.51).
— Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.33).
— The Platte-Geddes foursome of Nathan Berens, Aiden Bultje, Joey Foxley and Collin Engebretson placed eighth in the 400 relay (45.41).
— Langford’s Zander Widener, a Mount Marty track and field recruit, added a 300 hurdles title to the 110 hurdles title he won on Friday. Widener finished the 300 hurdles in 39.90.
In the girls’ competition, Menno’s Morgan Edelman and Jesse Munkvold each added three state meet medals to their resumes on their final day of high school competition.
Edelman finished third in the 800, clocking a 2:27.28. Munkvold was eighth in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 50.02. Both were part of the Wolves’ fourth place medley (4:26.39) and seventh place 1600 (4:21.06) relays, teaming with freshmen Kaelie Derby and Ashton Massey in both relays.
The Wolves had a string of three straight school records broken on the day, something that gave the squad the momentum to move into third.
“It started with Raygen in the shot put, breaking her own school record,” Liebl said. “Then our medley squad broke the school record by five seconds. And Morgan Edelman broke our school record in the 800.”
Edelman and Munkvold, the two Menno seniors who competed in individual events, helped set the standard for the Wolves in the meet, Liebl noted.
“They’ve been two great seniors, two great leaders,” he said. “They both wanted it, and they went after it.
“And they both came home with four medals from the state track meet.”
Also in the girls’ competition:
— Andes Central-Dakota Christian standout Isabella Brouwer took home two medals, placing third in the 1600 (5:23.72) and fifth in the 800 (2:27.59). Josie Brouwer was eighth in the 400, finishing in 1:02.47.
— Avon’s Courtney Sees earned a runner-up finish in the long jump, posting a mark of 16-10 3/4. Sees also joined Alexa Sees, Tiffany Pelton and Sarah Swier for a sixth place finish in the 1600 relay (4:20.34).
— Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall finished sixth in the 400 (1:01.71), and joined Katie Knodel, Nora O’Malley and McKenna Mohr to place eighth in the 1600 relay (4:21.08). Teammate Brenna Lyngstad finished eighth in the 800 (2:30.90).
— The foursome of Carly Reiser, Briana DeGroot, Kally Millar and Regan Hoffman finished fourth in the 400 relay for Platte-Geddes, clocking a 51.75.
— Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick was sixth in the 200, finishing in 27.46.
— Bon Homme’s Jenna Duffek was eighth in the long jump with a mark of 15-7.
— White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue, a South Dakota track and field recruit, finished sixth in the 800 (2:28.33) despite suffering an injury in the 100-meter dash finals on Friday. She also ran her races in the 200 and 400.
