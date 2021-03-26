NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley broke a scoreless tie with a run in the sixth, claiming a 1-0 victory over Tea Area in club high school baseball action on Friday. The contest was the season opener for both teams.
Paul Bruns, Ben Niemeyer and Jackson Strawn each had a hit for Dakota Valley. Ethan Anema drove in the run with a hit-by-pitch.
Dawson Portner had two of Tea Area’s three hits. Logan Boom had the other.
Jake Pruchniak struck out five batters in four innings of work for the win. Nate Babb took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of relief.
Dakota Valley is back in action today (Saturday), traveling to Baltic. Start time is 11 a.m.
