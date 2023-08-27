BROOKINGS — A short-handed Yankton Gazelles tennis team finished their stay in Brookings with matchups against Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron on Saturday.

Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski went 2-0 on the day in singles and teamed up to go 2-0 in doubles play. Karalyn Koerner and Meagan Scott each earned a singles win and teamed up for a doubles win against Roncalli.

