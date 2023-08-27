BROOKINGS — A short-handed Yankton Gazelles tennis team finished their stay in Brookings with matchups against Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron on Saturday.
Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski went 2-0 on the day in singles and teamed up to go 2-0 in doubles play. Karalyn Koerner and Meagan Scott each earned a singles win and teamed up for a doubles win against Roncalli.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season on Tuesday, hosting Brandon Valley and O’Gorman in a triangular. Play at the YHS/SAC tennis courts begins at 11 a.m.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Katherine Kretchman 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. River Haskell 10-1; Anna Mitzel R def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-8; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Keira Rivett 10-7; Meagan Scott Y def. Josie Mitzel 10-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Kretchmann-Ri. Haskell 10-1; Raley Haskell-Rivett R def. Yankton (no names available) 10-5; Scott-Koerner Y def. A. Mitzel-J. Mitzel 10-5
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. AnnaClaire Rubish 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elizabeth Heinen 10-1; Say Glay H def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-5; Madeline Kleinsasser H def. Meagan Scott 10-5; N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Rubish-Heinen 10-3; Glay-Kler Moo H def. Scott-Koerner 10-7
