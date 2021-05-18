Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock was named the GPAC Player of the Year Tuesday morning by the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hancock was one of nine Lancer players honored.
“It’s a great honor,” Hancock said. “I’m kind of lost for words about it. From where I started to where I am now, it’s just a great feeling.”
Hancock, the sophomore catcher from Wahoo, Nebraska, hit for a .429 average, with 16 home runs, 53 RBI’s, nine doubles and two triples this season. Hancock played in all 48 games for the Lancers, starting 47 of them.
“He’s one of the premier offensive and defensive players,” Lancer head coach Andy Bernatow said. “Sometimes this can be just an offensive award, but I felt that when you look at everything, it’s offensive, defensive, leadership, all put together.”
Hancock led the team in home runs, batting average, slugging percentage and RBI. His 16 home runs in a season ranks fourth in Lancer history.
“One thing that’s really awesome and unique about Billy is not only is he an extremely talented athlete, but that talent is matched with one heck of a work ethic,” Bernatow said. “He puts in the work in the weight room. He puts in the work in regards to defensively trying to everything he can to make himself the best defensive catcher he can.”
Hancock’s roommate and teammate Caid Koletzky was also a first team all-GPAC player. Koletzky, the right fielder and Yankton native, earned first team all-conference as a sophomore this season.
“He really just his way and put himself in a situation where we couldn’t take him out of the lineup,” Bernatow said. “He was so valuable for us. Caid is kind of the same way (as Billy), if you look at him, you know that he’s put a lot of time in the weight room and he’s spent a lot of time in the cage to develop himself into a college hitter.”
Koletzky hit 12 home runs, 37 RBI and recorded nine stolen bases for the Lancers.
The Lancers also had four players named to second team all-GPAC. Second baseman Josh Roemen finished with one of the most productive offensive seasons in Lancer history. Roemen hit 10 home runs and recorded 11 stolen bases. He is the fifth player to hit double digits in both home runs and stolen bases in a season, and the first since 2004.
The other four players to accomplish that feat are Steve Shea (1987), Tim Jensen (1993), Jason Nelson (1997) and Jesse Kurtenbach (2004). Roemen also finished fourth all-time in a single season in at-bats (184), runs scored (58) and hits (69).
“When you look at Josh Roemen, he statistically had one of the greatest offensive seasons that this program has ever seen,” Bernatow said. “The history of Mount Marty baseball has been pretty offensive. When you look at the Bob Tereshinski era here, it was extremely offensive, so to be able to make a statement like, ‘hey this is one of the greatest offensive season that we’ve ever had,’ that’s bold to say.”
Lancer third basemen Mason Townsend hit for a .353 average with 10 home runs and 38 RBI to earn a second team nod. Townsend, the second Yankton native to receive all-conference this season, is one of four Lancers to hit 10 or more home runs this season. The Lancers tied a school record with four players hitting double digit home runs and set the new school record for home runs with 76.
The third Yankton native honored was Colin Muth. Muth was a honorable mention first basemen, who hit seven home runs and 34 RBI this season. Muth finishes his career with an average of .310, with 10 home runs and 112 RBI.
Four Lancer pitchers were honored Tuesday as well. Tyler Priest, who ranks second in a season in starts and fourth in a season with eight wins, was given second team all-conference. Priest finished with an 8-2 record, a 3.72 earned run average and 40 strikeouts. The other second team pitching nod went to Chris Rofe. Rofe, as a relief pitcher, recorded four saves and a 2.97 ERA in 36 and a thirds innings pitched.
Dylan Nicholson and Nick Iossi were given honorable mentions for their performance this season. Nicholson recorded a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 55 and two-thirds innings pitched. Iossi recorded six saves this season, good for fourth in a season in Lancer history. Iossi also ranks second all-time in saves at 16 for his career.
Other award winners included Vermillion graduate and Morningside second basemen Carter Kratz, who was named to the Gold Glove team.
The Lancers set team records in home runs (76), stolen bases (109) and strikeouts by a pitching staff (376). Vermillion native and Lancer outfielder Cole Anderson finished fourth in stolen bases with 18. Lancer pitcher Blake Svoboda finishes his career with 34 starts, 18 wins and 187 innings pitched, all fourth all-time. He also ranks second in strikeouts in a career with 228.
The Lancers finished their season with a 29-19 record, 16-11 in the GPAC. The Lancers finished third in the regular season in the GPAC standings.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.