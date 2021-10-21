FLORENCE — Canistota-Freeman outlasted Florence-Henry 22-20 in the opening round of the Class 9AA football playoffs, Thursday in Florence.
The Pride (5-4) will travel to third-seeded Ipswich (8-1) for a quarterfinal matchup on Oct. 28.
Isiah Robertson rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and caught three passes for 21 yards for Canistota-Freeman. Tage Ortman passed for 67 yards, including a touchdown to Noah Kleinsasser, in the victory.
Ashton Hanson rushed for 149 yards and a score for Florence-Henry. Tegan Sumner passed for 79 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to Mehki Keller.
Riley Heiberger had nine tackles and Jacob Swensen made seven stops for Canistota-Freeman. Robertson and Cayden Scott each had six tackles.
Defensively for Florence-Henry, Clay Trope had 11 tackles and Hanson posted nine tackles to lead the way. Sumner made eight stops and recovered a fumble. Chase Kelly added seven tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery.
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (5-4) 8 0 14 0 — 22
FLORENCE-HENRY (7-2) 0 7 7 6 — 20
