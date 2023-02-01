BROOKINGS — Two area standouts were among the players announced to have joined the South Dakota State University football program on Wednesday.
Blake Peterson, a defensive end from Beresford, joins the Jackrabbits after starting his career at Iowa State. He played in 28 games over the past three years for the Cyclones and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He tallied 21 tackles and two sacks during his Iowa State career as he also saw action on special teams.
A three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Peterson graduated from Iowa State with a bachelor's degree in business management and plans to pursue an advanced degree in animal science at SDSU. He will be a second-generation Jackrabbit as his father, Brandon, lettered at SDSU from 1997-99.
Also joining the program is Andrew Gustad, a linebacker from Gayville. Gustad, who enrolled at SDSU this past fall, was a three-time all-conference honoree, as well as an all-state selection in 2021, Gustad tallied 114 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a prep senior.
