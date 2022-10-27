Rugby Ryken registered six touchdowns as the No. 4 seed Yankton Bucks defeated the No. 5 seed Brookings Bobcats 49-14 at Crane-Youngworth Field Thursday in the first round of the Class 11AA State Playoffs.

“What you saw tonight wasn’t necessarily a schematic victory,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “Although I really liked our game plan in all three phases, the big thing you saw tonight was the approach and how (our players) handled the game. The fans don’t get to see what the team looks like before the game, but if you came in a locker room before the game, everybody was locked in. They understood this was a prize flight and they came out swinging from the get-go. That’s what we got to have.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.