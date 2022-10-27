Rugby Ryken registered six touchdowns as the No. 4 seed Yankton Bucks defeated the No. 5 seed Brookings Bobcats 49-14 at Crane-Youngworth Field Thursday in the first round of the Class 11AA State Playoffs.
“What you saw tonight wasn’t necessarily a schematic victory,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “Although I really liked our game plan in all three phases, the big thing you saw tonight was the approach and how (our players) handled the game. The fans don’t get to see what the team looks like before the game, but if you came in a locker room before the game, everybody was locked in. They understood this was a prize flight and they came out swinging from the get-go. That’s what we got to have.”
Ryken was 18-of-23 for 233 yards and three passing touchdowns in the first half to go along with two rushing touchdowns as the Bucks took a 35-7 lead into the locker room. He added another rushing touchdown 1:10 into the second half to give Yankton a 42-7 lead.
“His (demeanor) was different this week,” Muth said. “You don’t get to see competitors like that very often. I hope everybody’s enjoying it because he’s a competitive kid. I don’t care what the sport is. If we’re going to keep score, he’s going to be out there competing and busting his backside to get his team a victory.”
Ryken added that his confidence in the game came from productive film sessions throughout the week. His 20-yard touchdown run where he ran down the near sideline behind blocks from his offensive line encapsulated the night for the Bucks.
“It’s fun running behind those guys,” he said. “When you have ‘Swanny’ (Gavin Swanson) lead blocking for you up there, that was awesome.”
Muth said his offensive line played an improved game. Along with his players, he credited coaches Dan Cwach and Zach Hoover’s scheming for the improvements the team has made in the trenches.
“We talked last week about making sure we’re hitting our stride at the right time, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Muth said.
Gavin Swanson added a rushing touchdown for the Bucks.
Yankton built an early 14-0 lead. Brookings responded with more passing plays than expected to try to get back in the game.
“At the start of the game, we figured they were going to run the ball a lot,” defensive back Mac Ryken said. “When they started throwing, it made things a lot easier (for the secondary). You don’t think as much about the run and then we had fun flying around to the ball and getting some interceptions.”
Mac Ryken and Cody Oswald each had an interception for the Bucks on defense.
Muth and the coaching switched up personnel throughout the game on defense, such as inserting Tucker Gilmore to help contain the Bobcats’ run defense. Overall, Muth said players should grade out higher on defense after holding Brookings to 14 points.
“The game plan in general was executed very well tonight,” Muth said. “We had a couple of busts, and that’s unacceptable and we’ve got to get that fixed, but for the most part, the grades are going to be more positive than negative.”
After the game, the seniors gathered on the field for one last walk and took pictures together in what will be their last game at Crane-Youngworth Field. Muth was proud of the way his senior group led the way for the Bucks.
“What you saw tonight on the field was (a group of seniors) that understood that this is our last time out here,” he said. “Crane-Youngworth is a special place. Even the coaches that come in here are amazed with the way this looks and the way our community supports our programs. This is a special place and I’m just happy (the players) got to go off (this field) on their own terms.”
Yankton will play the No. 1 seed Pierre Governors in the semifinals Nov. 4 at Hollister Field. The Governors defeated Yankton 55-10 on Sept. 16. Rugby Ryken said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing the Pierre defense.
“There are a lot of athletes on the field playing both ways for them,” he said. “They’re going to do as much as they can. We’ve just got to answer. Not many people are going to choose us to win this game, so we’ve got to come out and do our thing.”
