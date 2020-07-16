MARSHALL, Minn. — Harrisburg bounced back from an opening loss to roll past Marshall 14-1 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Thursday.
Chase Mason had a pair of hit, including a home run, as well as three RBI and four runs scored for Harrisburg. Tyman Long had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Ben Loos also homered, driving in three. Chase Lucas and Zeb Wede each doubled in the win.
Jack Rabern picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Marshall won the opener 9-7.
Wede doubled and singled, and Tyson Kogel had two hits for Harrisburg. Loos doubled, driving in three.
Payton Metzger took the loss.
Vermillion 14, Beresford 2
BERESFORD — Vermillion scored in each of the final five innings to claim a 14-2 victory over Beresford in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Sammy Ward and Dylan Thelen each had a double and two singles for Vermillion. Jack Kratz doubled and singled. Connor Saunders and Gray Peterson each had two hits. Drew Thelen, Jacob Chaussee, Charlie Ward and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Richardson doubled and singled, and Marcus Van Driel homered for Beresford. Payton Borah doubled. Cody Klungseth, Logan Serck and Hayden Wilson each had a hit in the effort.
Robertson pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Jack Bickett took the loss, also in relief.
Vermillion, 17-3, hosts McCook-Miner and Sioux Valley in a triangular today (Friday). Play begins at 1 p.m.
