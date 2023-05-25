HARRISBURG — The Vermillion Tanagers girls’ golf team finished second in the Region 2A tournament with a team score of 341 Thursday.
Sioux Falls Christian won the tournament with a score of 311.
Ronnie Wilharm was the Tanagers’ top finisher, shooting a 9-over 80 to finish fifth. Beresford’s Maiya Muller tied Wilharm’s 9-over mark as well.
Dakota Valley had four golfers (Katie Betsworth, Claire Wiebelhaus, Addicyn Sailer and Lexi Squier) finish at 91 or lower to qualify the team for state. Along with the Panthers, Sioux Falls Christian, Vermillion and Canton qualified as teams for the state tournament.
Sioux Falls Christian featured the top three finishers, Aubrie Van Beek (3-over 74), Tori Peterson (6-over 77) and Cecelia VanDenTop (7-over 78). Canton’s Olivia Sorlie was fourth with an 8-over 79.
Dakota Valley’s Betsworth finished eighth at 82, while Vermillion’s Kaitlin Tracy rounded out the top 10 with a score of 83.
The top 24 individual golfers qualified for the Class A State Girls’ Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City, taking place June 5-6.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 311; 2, Vermillion 341; 3, Canton 349; 4, Dakota Valley 351; T-5, West Central 363; T-5, Beresford 363; 7, Tea Area 398; 8, Lennox 417; 9, Elk Point-Jefferson 433
STATE QUALIFIERS: 1, Aubrie Van Beek, Sioux Falls Christian 74; 2, Tori Peterson, Sioux Falls Christian 77; 3, Cecelia VanDenTop, Sioux Falls Christian 78; 4, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 79; 5, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 80; 6, Maiya Muller, Beresford 80; 7, Chloe Attema, Sioux Falls Christian 82; 8, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 82; 9, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 83; 10, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 83; 11, Dakotah Larson, West Central 85; 12, Alyvia Trumm, Canton 85; 13, Ashlee Sweeter, Lennox 86; 14, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 87; 15, Claire Wiebelhaus, Dakota Valley 88; 16, Lyric Riepma, West Central 88; 17, Brooklyn Wiebe, Canton 89; 18, Juliann Seeley, Beresford 89; 19, Addicyn Sailer, Dakota Valley 90; 20, Madison Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 90; 21, Lexi Squier, Dakota Valley 91; 22, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 91; 23, Blaire Eberhard, West Central 94; 24, Kaia Bear, Beresford 94
