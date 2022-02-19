HOCKEY
S.D. PEE WEE C TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 18
Brookings 8, Michell 3
Sioux Falls 8, Sioux Center 0
Yankton 4, Oahe 3
Aberdeen 9, Watertown 3
Consolation, Feb. 19
Mitchell 6, Sioux Center 3
Watertown 4, Oahe 3
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 1
Aberdeen 3, Yankton 1
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Sioux Center vs. Oahe, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Mitchell vs. Watertown, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Yankton vs. Brookings, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Aberdeen vs. Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
S.D. PEE WEE A TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, Feb. 18
Sioux Falls I 6, Yankton 0
Rushmore 6, Huron 3
Brookings 3, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Falls II 8, Brandon Valley 0
Consolation, Feb. 19
Yankton 6, Huron 5
Aberdeen 2, Brandon Valley 0
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Rushmore 2, Sioux Falls I 1
Sioux Falls II 3, Brookings 2
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Huron vs. Brandon Valley, 9 a.m.
FIFTH: Yankton vs. Aberdeen, 11:30 a.m.
THIRD: Sioux Falls I vs. Brookings, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Rushmore vs. Sioux Falls II, 4:30 p.m.
