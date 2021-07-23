SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed 113 student-athletes on the 2020-21 Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence announced Friday.
The list honors student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom. They must carry a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, completed at least three semesters at the institution (except graduate transfers) and used a season of competition in the sport in which the student-athlete is nominated.
South Dakota’s volleyball program earned a Team Academic Achievement Award for having the highest percentage of eligible student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List. The Coyotes overall have 55 percent of their eligible student-athletes on the list.
Among the honorees were Monica Arens (women’s basketball; Sr., nursing, Crofton, Nebraska), Maddie Lavin (women’s swimming & diving, women’s track & field; Jr., Neuroscience, Vermillion), Alec Atwood (men’s track & field; So., business, Beresford), Haley Arens (women’s track & field; Jr., biology, Crofton) and Laura Nelson (women’s track & field; Sr., medical biology, Mission Hill).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.