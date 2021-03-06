SIOUX FALLS – The Coyotes entered the 2021 Summit League Tournament having been bounced in the first round the previous two years and without their second leading scorer A.J. Plitzuweit, but that didn’t stop them Saturday night.
“Really proud of our guys,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We’ve been through a lot with what’s happened to the team and A.J. and Nikola (Zizic) going down. But we’ve got high character guys that compete and they’ve done a great job.”
The Coyotes took down Western Illinois 86-69 Saturday night in the Sanford Pentagon. USD jumped out to a quick 14-3 lead and never looked back. The Coyotes led by at least seven points for the remainder of the game.
“We knew if we got out and jumped on it early, they might give up and create a better opportunity for us,” Xavier Fuller said. “It was all about defense today, we knew the offense would take care of itself, but we wanted to make sure we get stops and make the offense go a lot smoother.”
Stanley Umude is the lone member of the 2018 Coyote team that was the last to win a Summit League Tournament game, and he carried the Coyotes in the second half, scoring 17 of his 24 points in the half. He also grabbed eight rebounds and five assists.
“I felt more comfortable and we were all on the same page as a team,” Umude said. “Everyone’s trying to do what they can to get the win.”
The starting line-up for the Coyotes combined for 80 of the 86 points. Fuller picked up 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was efficient at the free throw line, making 12-of-15 from the charity stripe and 15 of his 20 points came in the second half.
Tasos Kamateros tallied 17 points and nine rebounds and five assists. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 12 points and pitched in seven assists. The Coyotes limited Western Illinois to 36.7% shooting on the night.
“South Dakota has done a nice job all year of planning their pace and their tempo and defensively just being tough,” Western Illinois head coach Rob Jeter said.
Colton Sandage led the Leathernecks with 16 points. Anthony Jones added 13 points and Will Carius 12 points and nine rebounds. Ramean Hinton fouled out of the game, but tallied 11 points before doing so.
The Coyotes now await the winner of North Dakota State and Kansas City in the second semi-final Monday night. Tip is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 69
Cameron Burrell 1-2 1-2 3, Tamell Pearson 2-5 0-0 4, Colton Sandage 3-9 9-10 16, Ramean Hinton 4-11 0-0 11, Will Carius 4-12 3-4 12, Anthony Jones 4-7 5-6 13, Braden Lamar 0-1 0-0 0, Adam Anhold 1-2 0-0 2, Justin Brookens 3-11 0-0 8. TOTALS: 22-60 18-22 69.
SOUTH DAKOTA 86
Stanley Umude 9-16 4-6 24, Mason Archambault 2-3 2-3 7, Xavier Fuller 3-8 12-15 20, Tasos Kamateros 7-13 2-4 17, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 5-8 0-0 12, Boogie Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Damani Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Heiman 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29-51 20-28 86.
At Half: USD 43, WIU 30 Three-Pointers: USD 8-17 (Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Umude 2-4, Fuller 2-5, Archambault 1-2, Kamateros 1-3), WIU 7-27 (Hinton 3-7, Brookens 2-7, Sandage 1-5, Carius 1-5, Lamar 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds: USD 34 (Fuller 10), WIU 31 (Carius 9). Personal Fouls: WIU 24, USD 19. Fouled Out: WIU 2, USD 0. Assists: USD 18 (Perrott-Hunt 7), WIU 4 (Pearson, Carius, Anhold, Brookens). Turnovers: WIU 9, USD 9. Steals: WIU 4 (Burrell, Carius, Anhold, Brookens), USD 2 (Archambault, Fuller 1). Blocked Shots: WIU 1 (Pearson), USD 1 (Kamateros).
