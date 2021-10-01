CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 13-0 halftime lead on the way to a 20-6 victory over Crofton in prep football action on Friday.
Tate Thoene passed for 138 yards and a score, and Easton Becker rushed for 106 yards and a score for Cedar Catholic. Carter Arens caught four passes for 72 yards and a score. Brett Kleinschmit added a touchdown run in the victory.
Jimmy Allen rushed for 86 yards and a score for Crofton.
Tate Thoene was in on nine tackles and Carter Arens had seven stops for the Cedar Catholic defense. Jaxson Bernecker added seven tackles in the win.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with 12 tackles. Allen was in on seven stops.
Cedar Catholic, 5-1, returns home to face Oakland-Craig on Oct. 8. Crofton, 3-3, travels to Ponca next.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-1) 6 7 0 7 — 20
CROFTON (3-3) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Alcester-Hudson 28, Burke 27
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson stopped a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt with 10 seconds left, holding off Burke 28-27 in prep football action on Friday.
Burke’s Brogan Glover caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ben Witt with 10 seconds left to set up the late-game drama.
Jovey Christensen rushed for 239 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. Mateo Kleinhans added a touchdown run for the Cubs.
Taron Serr rushed for 103 yards and score for Burke. Witt passed for 132 yards, with Bryce Frank catching six passes for 102 yards. Witt and Bryce Frank also had rushing touchdowns.
Evan Brown recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and Jose Topete-Lopez had 12 tackles for Alcester-Hudson.
Jaden Swan was in on 12 stops for the Burke defense. Glover picked off a pass.
Both teams are 3-3. Alcester-Hudson has a bye before hosting Colome. Burke hosts Corsica-Stickney next.
BURKE (3-3) 8 7 6 6 — 27
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-3) 14 8 6 0 — 28
Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
VOLGA — Sioux Valley’s Damian Danzeisen scored on a 2-yard run with six seconds left to lift the Cossacks to a 34-28 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in prep football action on Friday.
Sioux Valley built a 28-14 lead with three consecutive scores in the middle of the contest, but the Huskies scored late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth quarter to tie the contest at 28-28.
Parker Puetz rushed for 169 yards and three scores, and passed for 154 yards for Sioux Valley. Danzeisen finished with 116 yards rushing, scoring twice, as well as two catches for 54 yards. David Knutson caught four passes for 69 yards for the Cossacks.
Benjamin Swatek rushed for 86 yards and two scores, and Noah McDermott passed for 99 yards and a score for EPJ. Jakob Scarmon had two catches, including the game-tying 69-yard scoring reception with 5:29 to play. Devon Schmitz added a touchdown run for the Huskies.
Carson Christopherson had 19 tackles and Puetz made 17 stops for Sioux Valley. Boden Schiller had 14 stops in the win.
Swatek made 12 tackles and Hunter Geary posted 10 stops for EPJ. Lucas Hueser added seven tackles.
Sioux Valley, 5-1, travels to Flandreau next. EPJ, 4-2, hosts Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan next.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (4-2) 7 7 7 7 — 28
SIOUX VALLEY (5-1) 6 14 8 6 — 34
MVP 28, Jim River 26
SCOTLAND — Mount Vernon-Plankinton held off Jim River 28-26 in prep football action on Friday.
Lincoln Klooz had a touchdown catch and touchdown run for MVP. Reed Rus passed for 86 yards and two scores, and rushed for 90 yards and a score. Drew Gerlach added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Dawson Bietz threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score for Jim River, fishing with 128 yards on 7-of-12 passing. Kaedyn Ulmer also had a touchdown pass, finishing 5-for-6 for 67 yards. Logan Sayler and Auston Philsbury each had touchdown catches, with Philsbury catching four passes for 87 yards. Treyton Sayler rushed for a score for the Trappers.
For the Trappers defense, Ajay Herrboldt posted 10.5 tackles and Tyrus Bietz added nine tackles.
MVP, 5-1, travels to Wagner on Oct. 9. Jim River, 2-4, travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Oct. 8.
MT. VERN.-PLANK. (5-1) 14 6 0 8 — 28
JIM RIVER (2-4) 0 12 0 14 — 26
Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin scored 35 second quarter points to claim a 57-22 victory over Centerville in prep football action on Friday.
Andrew Gustad rushed for 126 yards and three scores, and caught two touchdown passes for 65 yards for Gayville-Volin. Kyle Hirsch rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Nate Quatier was 8-for-10 passing for 115 yards and three scores, and rushed for a score. Spencer Karstens added a touchdown catch in the win.
Cole Edberg passed for 219 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Centerville. Malachi Brouwer had four catches for 75 yards. Dalton Knudson caught a touchdown pass and Austin Bohlman had a touchdown run for the Tornadoes.
Gustad had nine tackles, including a sack, for the Raider defense. Ben Rumsey had seven stops in the win.
Bohlman led Centerville with seven stops.
Gayville-Volin, 4-1, travels to Colome on Oct. 8. Centerville (1-5) hosts Avon on Oct. 8.
CENTERVILLE (1-5) 6 0 8 8 — 22
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-1) 8 35 0 14 — 57
Canistota-Freeman 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman’s Tage Ortman threw four first-half touchdowns, three to Isiah Robertson, in a 50-0 Pride victory over Irene-Wakonda in prep football action on Friday.
Tage Ortman completed five passes for 106 yards for Canistota-Freeman. Noah Kleinsasser rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries. Robertson caught three touchdowns for 96 yards, and rushed for 30 yards and two scores. Will Ortman had a touchdown catch and Brady Scott had a touchdown run in the victory.
Dashel Spurrell rushed for 44 yards and passed for 19 yards for Irene-Wakonda.
Kleinsasser had a hand in eight tackles and Ethan Balvin was in on seven stops for the Pride defense. Scott picked off a pass.
Dawson Johnke had a hand in nine tackles to lead the Irene-Wakonda defense.
The Pride, 4-3, finish the regular season against Hanson on Oct. 8 in Canistota. Irene-Wakonda hosts Chester Area on Oct. 8.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (4-3) 14 16 14 6 — 50
Avon 50, Colome 14
AVON — The Avon Pirates scored 38 first-half points and coasted to a 50-14 victory over Colome in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Rucktaeschel passed for 64 yards and score, and rushed for 67 yards and two scores for Avon. Jaden Stahl rushed for 95 yards and a score. Lincoln Thury had a touchdown catch, and Paxton Bierema and Kley Heumiller each ran for a score in the victory.
Eli Vobr passed for 96 yards and rushed for 65 yards and a score for Colome. Jonah Musser also rushed for a score for the Cowboys.
Brady Bierema returned an interception for a touchdown and Rucktaeschel had 11 tackles for the Avon defense. Heumiller posted seven stops. Lincoln Thury and Landon Thury each had six stops in the win.
Trey Thieman led Colome with six tackles. Musser had five stops.
Avon, 6-0, travels to Centerville next. Colome hosts Gayville-Volin next.
COLOME (1-5) 0 0 14 0 — 14
AVON (6-0) 22 16 12 0 — 50
Parkston 35, KWL 7
PARKSTON — Parkston bounced back from an early deficit to claim a 35-7 victory over Kimball-White Lake in prep football action on Friday.
Cole Prunty rushed for 122 yards and a score, and caught two passes for 40 yards and a score for Parkston. Kaleb Weber passed for 81 yards and two scores, and rushed for a touchdown. Payton Albrecht rushed for 91 yards and a score. Preston Mattheis added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Levi Nightingale passed for 121 yards, and Carter Lenz had five catches for 89 yards and a score for KWL.
Will Jodozi and Brayden Jervik each had six tackles, with Jervik picking off a pass for the Parkston defense. Peyton Albrecht made five tackles in the win.
Nightingale led the KWL defense with eight tackles.
Parkston, 5-2, finishes the regular season at Wolsey-Wessington on Oct. 15. KWL hosts Wolsey-Wessington next.
PARKSTON (5-2) 8 6 15 6 — 35
KIMBALL-WL (2-4) 7 0 0 0 — 7
LCC 58, Plainview 8
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rolled to a 46-0 halftime lead on the way to a 58-8 victory over Plainview in prep football action on Friday.
Evan Haisch rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns for LCC. Sutton Ehlers and Bradyn Urwiler also rushed for touchdowns. Dan Puppe added a punt return for touchdown in the win.
For Plainview, Tanner Frahm passed for 100 yards and rushed for 73 yards and a score. Braden Waldow caught 12 passes for 76 yards.
Haisch picked off a pass, and Deagan Puppe and Wilton Roberts each recovered a fumble for the LCC defense. Ehlers had a team-best 14 tackles in the win.
Frahm was in on 22 stops for the Plainview defense. Caden Ickler had 11 tackles and Brendan Weber added 10 stops for the Pirates.
LCC, 5-1, travels to Wakefield next. Plainview heads to Lutheran High Northeast next.
LCC (5-1) 24 22 6 6 — 58
PLAINVIEW (0-6) 0 0 0 8 — 8
Flandreau 41, Parker 6
FLANDREAU — Flandreau forced seven turnovers in claiming a 41-6 victory over Parker in prep football action on Friday.
Brandon Van Dyke added a defensive touchdown for the victorious Fliers.
Offensively, Ethan Hoffman rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, and added a touchdown catch for Flandreau. Tanner Christenson passed for 61 yards and two scores. Tathan Headrick rushed for 87 yards and a score, and Thomas Perez caught a touchdown pass in the win.
Logan Bridges passed for 87 yards and a score for Parker.
Flandreau, 2-4, hosts Sioux Valley next. Parker, 1-5, hosts McCook Central-Montrose next.
Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Milbank Bulldogs pounded out 321 yards on the ground in a 36-13 victory over Dakota Valley in prep football action on Friday.
Bennett Schwen rushed for 143 yards and two scores for Milbank. Ryker Trevett rushed for 74 yards and a score. Kaden Kruse added two rushing scores in the victory.
Ethan Anema passed for 169 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Dakota Valley. Joey Bryan had a 64-yard scoring catch.
Karson Weber had five tackles for the Milbank defense. Maddox Hanson had four stops, including a sack.
Evan Van Scoyk made eight tackles for the Dakota Valley defense. Randy Rosenquist added six stops.
Milbank, 3-3, travels to Webster Area next. Dakota Valley, 1-5, hosts Sioux Falls Christian next.
MILBANK (3-3) 15 14 7 0 — 36
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-5) 7 6 0 0 — 13
