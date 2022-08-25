The Yankton Bucks look to continue their three-game series winning streak against the Mitchell Kernels Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Yankton eliminated Mitchell in the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs last year 42-21. Additionally, the Bucks won at the Kernels in regular season play 45-0 last season on October 1, 2021.

