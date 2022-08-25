The Yankton Bucks look to continue their three-game series winning streak against the Mitchell Kernels Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Yankton eliminated Mitchell in the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs last year 42-21. Additionally, the Bucks won at the Kernels in regular season play 45-0 last season on October 1, 2021.
“We weren’t able to match with Yankton’s skill,” Mitchell head coach Kent Van Overschelde said. “Every time we would get pressure to the quarterback (Rugby Ryken), he would make plays on us. We hope that a year’s experience and growth will help us avoid the big play Yankton has grown to rely on.”
While one may think Yankton could have an easy time of things Friday night, the Bucks team is still a work in progress.
After a scrimmage last Friday, Yankton head coach Brady Muth said the Bucks must get more physicality and nastiness in their game if they want to have success against Mitchell.
“(Mitchell) plays an aggressive in-your-face defense,” Muth said. “They have no problem going flat in coverage and putting safeties out there. It’s very aggressive. We’ve got to be able to match that intensity and that aggressiveness if we’re going to have success Friday night.
“Part of it our guys have to understand is you don’t roll out of bed as a physical football player. It’s a muscle you have to work just like you do when you’re on the squat rack.”
During Tuesday’s practice, Muth said that the team was able to find that physicality and nastiness during a heavy-hitting practice.
“We were putting guys on the ground,” Muth said. “We were playing a much more physical style of football. We also picked up tempo.
“You get to find out who’s got it and who doesn’t (when we pick up the tempo in practice). We answered some questions this week.”
Muth was satisfied with the offensive and defensive execution in the scrimmage from a schematics standpoint, but not from a pure execution standpoint.
“When we look at assignments and reads, those are all fine on both sides of the ball. It was just what people were doing when they got there (was not good enough),” Muth said.
The scrimmage started with a deep play from the offense, but the defense settled in after that. Struggles along the offensive line made it difficult for the Bucks to be able to run the football in the scrimmage. Muth wants his running game to gain around 4-5 yards a play. Still, being able to run the football requires the offensive line to win the war in the trenches.
“We have to establish the line of scrimmage,” Muth said. “We can have the best perimeter players in the state, but if you can’t run the football, it doesn’t matter. Sometimes people see spread teams, especially us, and they think they’re going to throw the ball. We’re not. We want to run the football. That’s the way we’re built. We’ve got a good stable of running backs. We’ve got to lean on them. Our offensive line is a big part of that.”
The Kernels’ Van Overschelde pointed to winning the time of possession battle as a key in defeating Yankton this week.
“We have to be able to run the football and be efficient,” Van Overschelde said. “Defensively, we have to stop that big play. If we can do it with a combination of pressure and coverage, we want to be able to keep the score close and be able to win a football game.”
Muth wants to have fast, sustained drives to help counter Mitchell.
“That’s the blueprint across the state when people play us,” Muth said. “They try to play more possession than they normally would. We’ve got to be cognizant of that. Big plays are great, but sustained drives are better as long as points are getting put on the board.”
Yankton had Mitchell’s number from 1987-2012, winning every game in that span. The rivalry has been a bit more even since then, with the Bucks still holding a 7-4 advantage, with close games throughout up until the two Yankton blowouts last year.
“We didn’t hold up our end of what had developed into a really good rivalry again, because it took some time for us to hold up our end,” Van Overschelde said. “We have to balance that out.”
“With being a Yankton guy and knowing guys from other schools and playing with them and against them in college, I know that Yankton is a game that people (from other schools) circle,” Muth said. “I know (Mitchell) will be up for it.”
The captains for the Bucks this season will be seniors Cody Oswald, Rugby Ryken, and Tyler Sohler. The team will vote on two additional gameday captains each week throughout the season.
Sohler sees winning the battle in the trenches and getting explosive plays as keys to beating Mitchell. He also hopes that the younger players follow the seniors’ lead in having a winning mindset.
“All of us seniors are pretty good leaders, where we set a good example to the younger guys,” Sohler said. “It’s going to help out a lot.”
Yankton (0-0) at Mitchell (0-0)
7 p.m., Joe Quintal Field, Mitchell
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 41-9, including 3 straight wins.
LAST MEETING: Yankton eliminated the Kernels in the 2021 11AA quarterfinals, 42-21.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton’s season ended in the 11AA semifinals with a 35-28 loss to Tea Area. Mitchell lost to Yankton 42-21 in the previous round
NEXT UP: Yankton makes its longest road trip of the season, heading to Spearfish. Mitchell also faces a West River foe, hosting Sturgis.
