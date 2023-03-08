A year ago Wagner’s quest for a Class A state title was stopped one game short of the title game. This year, with most of the lineup back and the weight of those expectations, the Red Raiders have themselves in position to take another shot at the crown.
Wagner (22-1) begins play in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament today (Thursday) in Watertown.
The Red Raiders returned six of their top seven from a season ago, including seniors Emma Yost (15.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.5 spg), Shalayne Nagel (11.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.1 apt, 4.1 spg) and Eve Zephier (4.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.8 spg). Junior Macy Koupal (8.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.8 spg) has also started each game. Sophomore Lydia Yost (6.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg) and freshman Ashlym Koupal (21 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.2 bpg) have shared the final starting spot this season.
“Being a veteran team with a lot of experience, we expected to create some waves this season,” said Wagner head coach Michael Koupal. “We picked up right where we left off.”
Wagner has versatility within its top six, as several players can work both inside and outside on both ends of the floor.
“Last game the (Tea Area) played two guards in the post,” Coach Koupal said. “We pulled out our leading scorer, and the rest of the team didn’t force shots. We shot 67% overall and 77% from two in the game.”
While the Red Raiders primarily play six players, the team’s average margin of victory — 34.4 points per game — has allowed them to get a lot of players on the floor throughout the season. Junior Aubrey Medricky (0.6 rpg), sophomore Hazel Jensen, freshmen Cadence Bernie (0.6 ppg) and Brooklin Jensen, and eighth graders Hayden Fischer and Braxton Nedved (0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg) have each played in half or more of the team’s games this season.
The lone stumble of the regular season came against Vermillion, a 53-52 contest on Jan. 14.
“Stat-wise we won every category in that game,” Coach Koupal said. “We had some uncharacteristic turnovers.”
In that game, Vermillion tried to “take away” Wagner’s big three — Ashlyn Koupal, Emma Yost and Nagel — by pulling defenders away from the other two players on the floor.
“A few teams have tried to mimic that gameplan,” Coach Koupal said. “If you’re not guarding certain players on our team, they are capable of making you pay.”
Wagner draws a Rapid City Christian (19-4) team that is highlighted by South Dakota women’s basketball recruit Olivia Kieffer. Kieffer, who has over 2,000 points in her high school career, has averaged 25.9 points per game this season, along with 143 rebounds, 72 assists and 100 steals.
But Wagner is no stranger to playing against high-profile players of late.
“Tea had two good ones in Katie Vasecka and Mara Grant,” Coach Koupal said. “Mount Vernon-Plankinton had Emilee Fox.
“We’re up to the challenge of playing Kieffer.”
Vasecka and Fox have both committed to play at South Dakota State.
Also for the Cadets, Alexa Ham (183 rebounds, 25 assists, 45 steals, 29 blocks) averages 11.5 points per game and Hayden Thorton (53 rebounds, 28 assists, 30 steals) averages 8.1 points per game.
For Wagner to make a run at a state title, the team needs to play clean basketball.
“It boils down to being efficient, taking care of the ball,” Coach Koupal said. “We only play six, so these girls are well-conditioned. We need to lay it all on the line for three days, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Wagner and Rapid City Christian play the first game of the evening session, a 6 p.m. start at the Watertown Civic Arena. The late game features Sioux Falls Christian (21-2) against Sisseton (20-2) at 7:45 p.m. The afternoon session begins with top-seeded Hamlin (22-0) against Flandreau (19-4) at noon, followed by Red Cloud (20-2) against Lakota Tech (19-4) at 1:45 p.m.
Second round play is set for Friday, with final round games on Saturday. The championship is set for 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
