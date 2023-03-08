Wagner Begins State 'A' Play Today
Wagner’s Eve Zephier passes out of pressure during a game earlier this season. Wagner will face Rapid City Christian in the first round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Watertown.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

A year ago Wagner’s quest for a Class A state title was stopped one game short of the title game. This year, with most of the lineup back and the weight of those expectations, the Red Raiders have themselves in position to take another shot at the crown.

Wagner (22-1) begins play in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament today (Thursday) in Watertown.

