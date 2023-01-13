In his fourth season, Eric Henderson will be coaching the South Dakota State Jackrabbits as they play the South Dakota Coyotes for the ninth time.
“Being rivalry weekend against the Yotes, it’s another special weekend coming up,” Henderson said during his media availability Tuesday.
Henderson brings a 5-3 record against the Coyotes into Saturday’s game.
“There’s a lot of history and tradition in both programs. To have an in-state rival like USD that you have respect for and is well-coached is exciting. Our guys are pumped up. We have a couple of South Dakota guys. (Yankton High School’s own) Matthew Mors is excited. It means something to these guys. It’s going to be fun.”
For Coyotes acting head coach Patrick Eberhart, it will be his first taste of the South Dakota Showdown Series.
“You can throw the records and all that stuff out the window when it comes to South Dakota and South Dakota State,” Eberhart said during a zoom call Thursday. “It’s going to be a competitive matchup.”
Coming into Saturday night’s contest in Vermillion, it is apparent that Eberhart respects the game. The only time he attended a State-U contest was in Sioux Falls during the conference tournament one season and noticed what the game meant to both fan bases.
“I tell you what, that environment gave me chills, that game in that environment,” Eberhart said.
Tip off time is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Eberhart said that on the court, the teams have had similar seasons, struggling through hard non-conference schedules and finding their footing in-conference.
“We’re both 3-2 in the (Summit) League,” he said. “This game is a huge game for us. It’s the start of a three-game homestand and we want to put our best foot forward.”
Eberhart said the player on the Coyotes know the stakes Saturday’s game presents.
“I’m glad that we have some veteran guys who have been through it and understand what this rivalry is all about,” he said. “I’m glad that our students will be back on campus for this game. I’m excited to see how our guys will react in a game like this.”
For the Coyotes, Eberhart wants the team’s focus to be creating offense from defense.
“We have to be able to get stops,” he said. “When we are good defensively, we usually translate it into good offense. When we’re getting stops, getting defensive rebounds, (we can) push the ball up the floor and share the ball on the other end.”
Offensively, Kruz Perrott-Hunt took the reins since the team returned from the holiday break. He had 30 points in an 80-63 win over Western Illinois Dec. 31, and a 26-point effort in a 73-61 loss against North Dakota State Jan. 7.
“All of these good things that are happening with Kruz from an offensive standpoint are because he’s really locked into what his role is (as well as) being able to study the game and being able to put in the extra time,” Eberhart said.
Henderson understands the challenge Perrott-Hunt as well as guards A.J. Plitzuweit and Mason Archambault present for the Jackrabbits.
“They have a ton of experience,” he said. Their guards are extremely dynamic. We’ll have our hands full down there, but we’re excited for the challenge.”
On the Jackrabbits’ side of things, Henderson is impressed by how Mors is fitting into his increased role and gaining confidence as SDSU has dealt with injuries throughout the season.
“The game is starting to slow down for him which is important. He hasn’t played a college basketball game, so it was fast for him (early in the year). You can see every single game that things are slowing down for him. He’s being more aggressive offensively, which we need him to be.”
Mors will have his first chance to write his name into a storied rivalry Saturday night.
