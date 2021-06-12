PIERRE — Pierre Junior Legion swept a doubleheader with Yankton Post 12 Juniors Friday afternoon in Pierre.
Pierre took the first game 14-3 and the second 13-3.
Andrew Woehe and Jaiden Smith picked up three hits apiece, with Woehe driving in three and Smith two. Drew Salfrank, Parker Lemer, Brenden Livermont and Will Heinert tallied one RBI each.
Jacob Larson drove in two RBI on one hit for Yankton. Paul McGlone recorded two hits. Lucas Kampshoff, Isaac Schelhaas and Wyatt Holmstrom recorded one hit each.
Kampshoff pitched two innings in the loss. McGlone gave up 10 runs, seven earned over 4 2/3 innings.
In game two, Mattew Covedale recorded three hits and two RBI for Pierre. Spencer Easlnd Cade Kaiser, Jonny Dons and Tucker Putzer drove in one run each.
Kampshoff and Jack Halstad recorded RBI for Yankton. McGlone, Kampshoff, Nelson, Larson Curtis Steppat, Jackson Conway and Keagan Holmstrom added one hit each.
Spencer Easlnd pitched five innings striking out five batters for Pierre. Keagan Holmstrom took the loss, giving up eight runs over three innings.
Mount Vernon-Corsica 7, Parkston 4
PLANKINTON — Mount Vernon-Corsica tallied five runs in the first inning to run away with a 7-4 victory over Parkston in American Legion Baseball action Friday night in Plankinton.
Rylee Deinert recorded two hits and drove in a run for Mount Vernon-Corsica. Kolby Kaiser, Caleb Krogstad and Ben Laufman tallied one hit and one RBI each.
Isaak Bialas and Jon Akre recorded two hits apiece. Bialas and Scott recorded RBI for Parkston.
Hayden Plamp tallied four strikeouts to pick up the win for Mount Vernon-Corsica. Josh Polreis took the loss for Parkston.
Youth Baseball
Yankton Lakers 14, Harrisburg Gold 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Lakers tallied runs in every inning but the fifth in a 14-4 win over Harrisburg Friday night.
Owen Wishon tallied four hits and five RBI to lead the Lakers. Matthew Sheldon added three hits and three RBI. Evan Sercke went 2-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored. Kael Garry added three hits.
Sheldon earned the win, striking out four over four innings. Cohen Zahrbock added two innings pitched with two strikeouts.
Watertown 18, Yankton Greysox 10
SIOUX FALLS — Watertown tallied six runs in the fourth inning to get past the Greysox 18-10 Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
Dayne Martain tallied two hits and four RBI for Watertown. Hunter Halijan, Nolan Adams and Carter Christianson added two RBI each for Watertown.
Cale Haselhorst went 2-for-3 with four RBI for the Greysox. Dylan Howe tallied two hits and three RBI. Nathan Barnes and Jack Brandt contributed two hits, and Brett Taggart three.
Dom Adams recorded the win for Watertown. Noah Hanson took the loss for the Greysox.
